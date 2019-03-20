Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

Seattle —9 Oakland —7

Gonzales, Rumbelow (7), Gearrin (7), Rosscup (8), Strickland (9), and Narvaez; Fiers, Hendriks (4), Dull (5), Buchter (5), Wendelken (6), Rodney (8), Trivino (9), and Hundley, Phegley. W_Gonzales. L_Fiers 0-0. HRs_Santana, Beckham; Chapman, Piscotty, Davis.

___

Pittsburgh 000 000 042—6 10 0 Minnesota 010 202 000—5 11 0

Musgrove, Feliz (6), Burdi (7), Holmes (8), Maurer (9), and Stallings; Pineda, Collins (6), May (6), Parker (7), Romero (8), Comer (8), Morin (9), and Sawyer. W_Holmes 1-1. L_Morin 0-1. Sv_Comer. HRs_Schoop.

___

Detroit 001 002 000—3 4 1 Philadelphia 000 000 100—1 6 0

Turnbull, Garrett (6), Alcantara (7), Cisnero (9), and Greiner, Wilson; Pivetta, Beato (6), Neshek (7), Robertson (8), Neris (9), Morgan (9), and Realmuto, Butera. W_Turnbull 1-0. L_Pivetta 1-1. Sv_Cisnero. HRs_Harrison.

___

New York Yankees 100 000 000—1 4 2 Houston 000 011 00x—2 6 0

Holder, Cortes (3), Harvey (6), Brothers (8), and Sanchez, Diaz; Miley, James (5), Harris (7), Deetz (8), Guduan (9), and Chirinos, Robinson. W_James 1-0. L_Harvey 0-1. Sv_Guduan. HRs_Correa.

___

Miami 000 501 000—6 11 0 St. Louis 000 000 000—0 3 1

Lopez, Guerrero (10), Conley (11), Kickham (12), Romo (12), and Wallach, Holaday; Ponce de Leon, Mayers (4), Layne (6), Leone (7), Reyes (7), Webb (8), and Wieters, O’Keefe. W_Lopez 3-0. L_Ponce de Leon. HRs_Walker.

___

Atlanta 010 005 200—8 9 3 Toronto 030 000 301—7 6 0

Newcomb, Sobotka (11), Vizcaino (8), Santiago (8), Venters (9), De Paula (10), Harrison (10), and McCann, Morales; Shoemaker, Luciano (6), Guerra (6), Reid-Foley (7), Paulino (9), and Jansen, Cantwell. W_Newcomb 1-0. L_Luciano 0-1. Sv_Harrison. HRs_Wilkins; Hernandez, Pillar.

___

Arizona 000 400 313—11 16 0 Chicago White Sox 000 000 110—2 5 0

Widener, Scott (13), Bradley (14), Lopez (10), Lewis (11), McCanna (12), and Avila, Rosario; Santana, Dopico (5), Giolito (6), and Gonzalez, Nolan. W_Widener 1-0. L_Santana 0-1. Sv_McCanna. HRs_Avila (2), Thomas; Goins.

___

Milwaukee 000 003 250—10 13 0 San Diego 200 002 003—7 10 1

Woodruff, Barnes (6), Hader (10), Archer (11), Jackson (12), and Pina, Gosewisch; Strahm, Reyes (6), Stammen (6), Solis (7), Maton (7), Stock (8), and Mejia, Stewart. W_Barnes 2-0. L_Stammen 0-1. Sv_Maton. HRs_Gamel, Pina, Thames; Machado, Myers.

___

