Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

Gonzales, Rumbelow (7), Gearrin (7), Rosscup (8), Strickland (9), and Narvaez; Fiers, Hendriks (4), Dull (5), Buchter (5), Wendelken (6), Rodney (8), Trivino (9), and Hundley, Phegley. W_Gonzales. L_Fiers 0-0. HRs_Santana, Beckham; Chapman, Piscotty, Davis.
___
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|042—6
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|010
|202
|000—5
|11
|0
Musgrove, Feliz (6), Burdi (7), Holmes (8), Maurer (9), and Stallings; Pineda, Collins (6), May (6), Parker (7), Romero (8), Comer (8), Morin (9), and Sawyer. W_Holmes 1-1. L_Morin 0-1. Sv_Comer. HRs_Schoop.
___
|Detroit
|001
|002
|000—3
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|0
Turnbull, Garrett (6), Alcantara (7), Cisnero (9), and Greiner, Wilson; Pivetta, Beato (6), Neshek (7), Robertson (8), Neris (9), Morgan (9), and Realmuto, Butera. W_Turnbull 1-0. L_Pivetta 1-1. Sv_Cisnero. HRs_Harrison.
___
|New York Yankees
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|2
|Houston
|000
|011
|00x—2
|6
|0
Holder, Cortes (3), Harvey (6), Brothers (8), and Sanchez, Diaz; Miley, James (5), Harris (7), Deetz (8), Guduan (9), and Chirinos, Robinson. W_James 1-0. L_Harvey 0-1. Sv_Guduan. HRs_Correa.
___
|Miami
|000
|501
|000—6
|11
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
Lopez, Guerrero (10), Conley (11), Kickham (12), Romo (12), and Wallach, Holaday; Ponce de Leon, Mayers (4), Layne (6), Leone (7), Reyes (7), Webb (8), and Wieters, O’Keefe. W_Lopez 3-0. L_Ponce de Leon. HRs_Walker.
___
|Atlanta
|010
|005
|200—8
|9
|3
|Toronto
|030
|000
|301—7
|6
|0
Newcomb, Sobotka (11), Vizcaino (8), Santiago (8), Venters (9), De Paula (10), Harrison (10), and McCann, Morales; Shoemaker, Luciano (6), Guerra (6), Reid-Foley (7), Paulino (9), and Jansen, Cantwell. W_Newcomb 1-0. L_Luciano 0-1. Sv_Harrison. HRs_Wilkins; Hernandez, Pillar.
___
|Cincinnati
|000
|101
|130—6
|11
|1
|Texas
|001
|000
|000—1
|6
|1
Roark, Bass (6), Hughes (7), Peralta (8), and Farmer, Stephenson; Sampson, McAllister (6), Gomez (6), Phillips (8), St. John (9), and Mathis, Garcia. W_Roark 2-1. L_McAllister. Sv_McAllister. HRs_Johnson.
___
|Arizona
|000
|400
|313—11
|16
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|000
|000
|110—2
|5
|0
Widener, Scott (4), Bradley (12), Lopez (10), Lewis (14), McCanna (11), and Avila, Rosario; Santana, Dopico (5), Giolito (6), and Gonzalez, Nolan. W_Widener 1-0. L_Santana 0-1. Sv_McCanna. HRs_Avila (2), Thomas; Goins.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|003
|250—10
|13
|0
|San Diego
|200
|002
|003—7
|10
|1
Woodruff, Barnes (6), Hader (10), Archer (11), Jackson (12), and Pina, Gosewisch; Strahm, Reyes (6), Stammen (6), Solis (7), Maton (7), Stock (8), and Mejia, Stewart. W_Barnes 2-0. L_Stammen 0-1. Sv_Maton. HRs_Gamel, Pina, Thames; Machado, Myers.
___
|Boston
|001
|000
|140—6
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|100
|002
|100—4
|10
|1
Porcello, Mejia (6), Hembree (7), Poyner (8), and Vazquez, Leon; Bundy, Bleier (6), Scott (7), Yacabonis (8), Araujo (8), and Sucre, Perez. W_Hembree. L_Yacabonis 1-1. Sv_Poyner. HRs_Mullins, Smith Jr..
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.