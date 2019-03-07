Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

March 7, 2019 12:06 am
 
Pittsburgh 201 000 120—6 14 1
Boston 000 010 000—1 3 0

Kingham, Crick (5), DuRapau (5), Rodriguez (6), Lyons (7), Neverauskas (8), Liranzo (9), and Baron; Smith, Thornburg (3), Brewer (4), Weber (5), Ellington (7), Runzler (8), Lau (8), and Leon, Centeno. W_Kingham 1-1. L_Smith 0-1. Sv_Ellington.

___

Baltimore 000 030 042—9 11 1
Tampa Bay 000 320 001—6 10 0

Means, Schultz (4), Bencomo (4), Ortiz (5), Scott (6), Fry (7), Carroll (8), Araujo (9), and Sisco, Cervenka; Morton, Chirinos (3), Pinto (5), Castillo (6), Pagan (7), Cloyd (8), Stanek (9), and Perez, Ciuffo. W_Fry 1-0. L_Pagan 0-1. Sv_Pinto. HRs_Mullins, Yastrzemski, Santander.

___

St. Louis 014 001 210—9 14 0
New York Yankees 030 000 002—5 10 0

Gant, Beck (4), Jones (5), Meisinger (6), Layne (7), Hauschild (8), and Wieters, Hudson; Loaisiga, Harvey (3), Chapman (4), Coulombe (5), Diehl (6), Coshow (7), Reeves (8), and Romine, Lavarnway. W_Gant 1-0. L_Loaisiga 1-1. HRs_O’Neill, DeJong; Romine.

___

Atlanta (ss) 001 102 000—4 9 1
Miami (ss) 000 000 000—0 4 0

Wilson, Muller (4), Parsons (6), Davidson (8), Jackson (9), and Lopez, Morales; Neidert, Romo (3), Conley (4), Holloway (5), Kinley (6), Lee (7), Graves (8), Brigham (9), and Vigil, Othman. W_Wilson 1-0. L_Romo 0-1.

___

Miami (ss) 002 110 100—5 6 1
Houston 001 072 10x—11 9 1

Richards, Guerrero (4), Steckenrider (5), Brice (5), Dugger (6), Meyer (7), Noesi (8), and Holaday, Chavez; Peacock, Bukauskas (4), Guduan (5), Valdez (6), McCurry (9), and Chirinos, Stubbs. W_Guduan 1-0. L_Steckenrider 0-1. HRs_Stubbs, Chirinos.

___

Detroit 000 200 000—2 8 2
Atlanta (ss) 004 040 00x—8 10 0

Ross, Alcantara (4), VerHagen (5), Stumpf (5), Reininger (7), Hall (8), and Hicks, Wilson; Toussaint, Vizcaino (4), Biddle (4), Venters (6), Winkler (7), Carle (8), Clouse (9), and McCann. W_Toussaint 1-2. L_Ross 0-3. HRs_Jones; Freeman.

___

Philadelphia 000 104 002—7 10 0
Toronto 051 120 00x—9 14 1

Velasquez, McGarry (2), Windle (2), Suarez (3), Davis (5), Dominguez (6), Alvarez (7), Ramos (8), Paredes (8), and Knapp, Brantly; Sanchez, Guerra (3), Giles (4), Fisk (4), Tepera (5), Luciano (6), Morimando (6), Paulino (7), Murphy (8), Leiter Jr. (9), and Jansen, Maile. W_Sanchez. L_Velasquez. Sv_Windle. HRs_Plouffe; Biggio, Alford.

___

Kansas City 000 100 000—1 7 1
Chicago Cubs 010 101 01x—4 8 1

Fillmyer, Ynoa (3), Staumont (5), Greene (6), Storen (8), and Viloria, Rivero; Quintana, Strop (4), Zagurski (4), Cishek (5), Brach (6), Chatwood (7), and Caratini, Arcia. W_Zagurski 2-0. L_Ynoa 1-1. Sv_Chatwood. HRs_Caratini.

___

San Francisco 010 012 001—5 13 1
Texas 202 103 40x—12 13 2

Stratton, Okert (3), Blach (4), Venditte (6), Black (7), Lovegrove (7), Bergen (8), and Rivera, Bart; Miller, Gomez (2), Mendez (5), Espinal (7), Martin (8), Leclerc (9), Martin (9), and Kiner-Falefa, Trevino. W_Miller 1-0. L_Stratton 1-2. HRs_Sandoval, Parra; Odor, Tocci.

___

Arizona 010 100 020—4 7 1
Milwaukee 010 201 01x—5 9 0

Ray, Krehbiel (4), Chafin (5), Lopez (6), Ginkel (7), Atkinson (8), and Kelly, Varsho; Chacin, Jeffress (4), Andrews (4), Knebel (5), Hader (6), Barnes (7), Smith (8), Houser (9), and Pina, Nottingham. W_Smith 1-0. L_Atkinson 0-1. Sv_Houser. HRs_Souza Jr.; Thames, Kratz.

___

Los Angeles Angels 000 011 040—6 9 3
Colorado 010 002 020—5 7 1

Harvey, Hudson (4), Jennings (5), Bedrosian (6), Anderson (7), Snow (8), Ramsey (9), and Lucroy, Garneau; Gray, McGee (5), Shaw (6), Johnson (7), Gonzalez (8), Pierpont (8), Bowden (9), and Wolters, Nicholas. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Gonzalez 0-1. Sv_Ramsey.

___

San Diego 300 100 000—4 8 2
Cincinnati 300 030 00x—6 7 1

Nix, Yates (3), Torres (4), Avila (6), and Hedges, Torrens; DeSclafani, Fossas (3), Romano (4), Wisler (5), Bass (6), Krol (7), Despaigne (8), and Barnhart, Okey. W_Wisler 1-0. L_Torres 0-1. Sv_Despaigne. HRs_Schebler.

___

Oakland 022 200 100—7 12 0
Seattle 001 300 000—4 11 0

Anderson, Buchter (4), Bassitt (5), Dull (8), Triggs (9), and Phegley, Murphy; LeBlanc, Leyer (4), Festa (5), Brennan (6), Bradford (7), Danish (8), Northcraft (9), and Freitas, Nola. W_Anderson 1-0. L_LeBlanc 0-1. Sv_Triggs. HRs_Pinder, Canha; Santana, Bishop.

___

Cleveland 000 200 112—6 12 1
Los Angeles Dodgers 000 100 000—1 5 3

Clevinger, Perez (4), Clippard (5), Edwards (6), Goody (7), Cole (8), Pounders (9), and Plawecki, Federowicz; Hill, Schultz (4), Jansen (5), Garcia (6), Ferguson (7), Broussard (8), Sborz (9), and Gale, Smith. W_Clevinger 1-0. L_Hill 1-1. HRs_Mercado.

___

