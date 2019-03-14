Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

|Minnesota
|001
|104
|012—9
|10
|0
|Boston
|020
|001
|002—5
|9
|1
Berrios, Dean (4), Parker (5), Magill (6), Morin (7), Collins (8), Knight (9), and Garver; Eovaldi, Brewer (4), Johnson (5), Lau (6), Smith (7), Runzler (9), and Swihart, Centeno. W_Parker 1-0. L_Johnson 0-2. HRs_Rosales, Navarreto, Buxton.
___
|Atlanta
|101
|101
|000—4
|9
|2
|Washington
|310
|110
|02x—8
|9
|2
Gausman, De Paula (1), Fried (3), Leyva (6), Winkler (7), Sobotka (8), Mader (8), and Lopez, Morales; Corbin, Doolittle (5), Rosenthal (6), Barraclough (9), Miller (10), Williams (11), and Kieboom, Reetz. W_Corbin 1-1. L_Gausman 0-1. Sv_Rosenthal. HRs_Eaton, Turner, Soto, Dozier.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|1
|Miami
|010
|001
|02x—4
|7
|0
Hudson, Hicks (4), Miller (5), Shreve (6), Webb (7), Hauschild (8), and Wieters, Knizner; Urena, Conley (9), Smith (10), and Holaday, Chavez. W_Smith 1-0. L_Shreve 1-1. Sv_Conley. HRs_Marrero.
___
|Toronto
|030
|010
|000—4
|10
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|012
|03x—6
|7
|1
Stroman, Guerra (5), Reid-Foley (6), Paulino (8), Barnes (8), and Jansen, Cantwell; Cashner, Ramirez (4), Scott (7), Phillips (8), Carroll (9), and Sucre, Perez. W_Phillips 1-0. L_Paulino 0-1.
___
|Houston
|000
|000
|100—1
|4
|1
|New York Mets
|000
|200
|00x—2
|5
|0
Cole, Emanuel (5), Perez (6), Martin (7), and Stassi, Papierski; Syndergaard, O’Rourke (6), Lugo (7), Avilan (9), and Ramos, Mesoraco. W_Syndergaard. L_Cole. Sv_Avilan. HRs_Cano.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|031
|330
|010—11
|16
|1
|Oakland
|106
|001
|022—12
|12
|2
Lester, Carasiti (3), Cishek (5), Brach (6), Kontos (7), Zagurski (8), Markey (9), and Contreras, Davis; Fiers, Blevins (4), Trivino (5), Montas (6), and Hundley, Phegley. W_Montas. L_Zagurski 2-1. Sv_Montas. HRs_Bote, Rizzo, Adames, Field; Hundley, Pinder.
___
|Cleveland (ss)
|210
|030
|100—7
|11
|4
|Kansas City
|421
|402
|04x—17
|21
|0
Anderson, Mitchell (2), Hu (3), Whitehouse (4), Wittgren (5), Cole (6), Martinez (7), Smith (8), and Plawecki, Haase; Keller, Kennedy (5), McCarthy (8), Ellis (9), and Gallagher. W_Keller 1-0. L_Anderson 0-1. Sv_McCarthy. HRs_Brooks, Bauers; Bonifacio, Soler, Gallagher.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|030
|000—3
|5
|1
|Cleveland (ss)
|301
|030
|11x—9
|11
|0
Anderson, Hader (5), Archer (5), Albers (6), Claudio (7), Houser (8), and Nottingham, Alvarez; Bauer, Edwards (5), Grimm (7), Olson (8), Ramirez (9), and Perez, Federowicz. W_Bauer. L_Anderson 0-2. Sv_Houser. HRs_Hiura; Perez.
___
|Arizona
|120
|000
|000—3
|7
|0
|Colorado
|011
|201
|00x—5
|8
|1
Andriese, Rzepczynski (5), Sherfy (6), Scott (7), Krehbiel (8), and Avila, Heineman; Freeland, Davis (5), Dunn (9), Shaw (10), Oh (11), Oberg (12), and Iannetta, Rabago. W_Freeland 2-1. L_Andriese 0-2. Sv_Oberg. HRs_Szczur; Blackmon, Story.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|310
|001
|—5
|12
|1
|New York Yankees
|110
|003
|000
|x—5
|9
|1
Eflin, Neris (5), Alvarez (6), Dominguez (6), Bleich (7), Martin (8), Beato (9), and Realmuto, Butera; Tanaka, Green (4), Ottavino (5), Kahnle (6), Hutchison (7), Diehl (9), and Sanchez, Lavarnway. HRs_Realmuto, Kingery; Stanton.
___
|San Diego
|020
|430
|000—9
|9
|1
|Los Angeles Angels
|100
|000
|200—3
|11
|1
Paddack, Wingenter (5), Stammen (6), Loup (7), Maton (7), Warren (9), and Mejia, Stewart; Pena, Curtiss (3), Hudson (5), Anderson (6), Jennings (8), Bedrosian (9), and Lucroy, Pena. W_Paddack 2-1. L_Pena 2-1. Sv_Curtiss. HRs_Hedges (2), Reyes.
___
|San Francisco
|013
|000
|000—4
|9
|0
|Seattle
|020
|110
|40x—8
|13
|0
Holland, Black (5), Beede (6), Venditte (7), Okert (8), and Rivera, Bart; Gonzales, Warren (3), Elias (5), Armstrong (7), Rosscup (8), Festa (9), and Narvaez, Freitas. W_Armstrong. L_Beede 0-1. HRs_Healy.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|000
|200
|080—10
|11
|4
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|000
|600
|010—7
|8
|1
Banuelos, Cabrera (4), Herrera (5), Colome (6), Fry (7), Frare (8), Vieira (9), and McCann, Gonzalez; Stripling, Vasquez (4), Jansen (5), Kelly (6), Garcia (7), Cabrera (8), Curry (8), Salow (9), and Martin, Thole. W_Fry 1-0. L_Curry. Sv_Curry. HRs_Hernandez, Bellinger, Martin.
___
