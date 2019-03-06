Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

Pittsburgh 201 000 120—6 14 1 Boston 000 010 000—1 3 0

Kingham, Crick (5), DuRapau (5), Rodriguez (6), Lyons (7), Neverauskas (8), Liranzo (9), and Baron; Smith, Thornburg (3), Brewer (4), Weber (5), Ellington (7), Runzler (8), Lau (8), and Leon, Centeno. W_Kingham 1-1. L_Smith 0-1. Sv_Ellington.

___

Baltimore 000 030 042—9 11 1 Tampa Bay 000 320 001—6 10 0

Means, Schultz (4), Bencomo (4), Ortiz (5), Scott (6), Fry (7), Carroll (8), Araujo (9), and Sisco, Cervenka; Morton, Chirinos (3), Pinto (5), Castillo (6), Pagan (7), Cloyd (8), Stanek (9), and Perez, Ciuffo. W_Fry 1-0. L_Pagan 0-1. Sv_Pinto. HRs_Mullins, Yastrzemski, Santander.

___

Atlanta (ss) 001 102 000—4 9 1 Miami (ss) 000 000 000—0 4 0

Wilson, Muller (4), Parsons (6), Davidson (8), Jackson (9), and Lopez, Morales; Neidert, Romo (3), Conley (4), Holloway (5), Kinley (6), Lee (7), Graves (8), Brigham (9), and Vigil, Othman. W_Wilson 1-0. L_Romo 0-1.

___

Miami (ss) 002 110 100—5 6 1 Houston 001 072 10x—11 9 1

Richards, Guerrero (4), Steckenrider (5), Brice (5), Dugger (6), Meyer (7), Noesi (8), and Holaday, Chavez; Peacock, Bukauskas (4), Guduan (5), Valdez (6), McCurry (9), and Chirinos, Stubbs. W_Guduan 1-0. L_Steckenrider 0-1. HRs_Stubbs, Chirinos.

___

Detroit 000 200 000—2 8 2 Atlanta (ss) 004 040 00x—8 10 0

Ross, Alcantara (4), VerHagen (5), Stumpf (5), Reininger (7), Hall (8), and Hicks, Wilson; Toussaint, Vizcaino (4), Biddle (4), Venters (6), Winkler (7), Carle (8), Clouse (9), and McCann. W_Toussaint 1-2. L_Ross 0-3. HRs_Jones; Freeman.

___

