Wednesday’s Major League Linescore

|Pittsburgh
|201
|000
|120—6
|14
|1
|Boston
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|0
Kingham, Crick (5), DuRapau (5), Rodriguez (6), Lyons (7), Neverauskas (8), Liranzo (9), and Baron; Smith, Thornburg (3), Brewer (4), Weber (5), Ellington (7), Runzler (8), Lau (8), and Leon, Centeno. W_Kingham 1-1. L_Smith 0-1. Sv_Ellington.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|030
|042—9
|11
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|320
|001—6
|10
|0
Means, Schultz (4), Bencomo (4), Ortiz (5), Scott (6), Fry (7), Carroll (8), Araujo (9), and Sisco, Cervenka; Morton, Chirinos (3), Pinto (5), Castillo (6), Pagan (7), Cloyd (8), Stanek (9), and Perez, Ciuffo. W_Fry 1-0. L_Pagan 0-1. Sv_Pinto. HRs_Mullins, Yastrzemski, Santander.
___
|St. Louis
|014
|001
|210—9
|14
|0
|New York Yankees
|030
|000
|002—5
|10
|0
Gant, Beck (4), Jones (5), Meisinger (6), Layne (7), Hauschild (8), and Wieters, Hudson; Loaisiga, Harvey (3), Chapman (4), Coulombe (5), Diehl (6), Coshow (7), Reeves (8), and Romine, Lavarnway. W_Gant 1-0. L_Loaisiga 1-1. HRs_O’Neill, DeJong; Romine.
___
|Atlanta (ss)
|001
|102
|000—4
|9
|1
|Miami (ss)
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Wilson, Muller (4), Parsons (6), Davidson (8), Jackson (9), and Lopez, Morales; Neidert, Romo (3), Conley (4), Holloway (5), Kinley (6), Lee (7), Graves (8), Brigham (9), and Vigil, Othman. W_Wilson 1-0. L_Romo 0-1.
___
|Miami (ss)
|002
|110
|100—5
|6
|1
|Houston
|001
|072
|10x—11
|9
|1
Richards, Guerrero (4), Steckenrider (5), Brice (5), Dugger (6), Meyer (7), Noesi (8), and Holaday, Chavez; Peacock, Bukauskas (4), Guduan (5), Valdez (6), McCurry (9), and Chirinos, Stubbs. W_Guduan 1-0. L_Steckenrider 0-1. HRs_Stubbs, Chirinos.
___
|Detroit
|000
|200
|000—2
|8
|2
|Atlanta (ss)
|004
|040
|00x—8
|10
|0
Ross, Alcantara (4), VerHagen (5), Stumpf (5), Reininger (7), Hall (8), and Hicks, Wilson; Toussaint, Vizcaino (4), Biddle (4), Venters (6), Winkler (7), Carle (8), Clouse (9), and McCann. W_Toussaint 1-2. L_Ross 0-3. HRs_Jones; Freeman.
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|104
|002—7
|10
|0
|Toronto
|051
|120
|00x—9
|14
|1
Velasquez, McGarry (2), Windle (2), Suarez (3), Davis (5), Dominguez (6), Alvarez (7), Ramos (8), Paredes (8), and Knapp, Brantly; Sanchez, Guerra (3), Giles (4), Fisk (4), Tepera (5), Luciano (6), Morimando (6), Paulino (7), Murphy (8), Leiter Jr. (9), and Jansen, Maile. W_Sanchez. L_Velasquez. Sv_Windle. HRs_Plouffe; Biggio, Alford.
___
