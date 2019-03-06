Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 1A East=
Semifinal=
Crisfield 69, Cambridge/SD 49
Havre de Grace 57, Joppatowne 55
Class 1A North=
Semifinal=
Lake Clifton 62, Dunbar 60
Randallstown 70, Pikesville 65
Class 1A South=
Semifinal=
Frederick Douglass 73, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 41
Lackey 82, Friendly 49
Class 1A West=
Semifinal=
New Era Academy 60, Francis Scott Key 44
Oakland Southern 80, Mountain Ridge 64
Class 2A East=
Semifinal=
Harford Tech 75, Elkton 70, 2OT
Wicomico 74, Easton 66
Class 2A North=
Semifinal=
Edmondson-Westside 71, New Town 60
Patterson 73, Gwynn Park 48
Class 2A South=
Semifinal=
Oakland Mills 61, River Hill 59
Thomas Stone 76, Westlake 42
Class 2A West=
Semifinal=
Oakdale 69, Century 53
Williamsport 77, Middletown 67
Class 3A East=
Semifinal=
Northeast – AA 61, James M. Bennett 59
Reservoir 73, Mt. Hebron 58
Class 3A North=
Semifinal=
C. Milton Wright 46, Dundalk 38
Woodlawn 61, Lansdowne 47
Class 3A South=
Semifinal=
Baltimore Poly 77, Oxon Hill 59
St. Charles 45, Great Mills 41
Class 3A West=
Semifinal=
Magruder 63, Westminster 60, OT
Thomas Johnson 55, Linganore 48
Class 4A East=
Semifinal=
Broadneck 66, North Point 61
Meade 60, Old Mill 57
Class 4A North=
Semifinal=
Dulaney 85, Perry Hall 49
Springbrook 70, Paint Branch 51
Class 4A South=
Semifinal=
Eleanor Roosevelt 80, Wise 46
High Point 62, DuVal 58
Class 4A West=
Semifinal=
Richard Montgomery 55, Gaithersburg 53, OT
Walter Johnson 72, Walt Whitman 65
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
