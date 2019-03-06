Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Wednesday’s Scores

March 6, 2019 10:02 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A East=

Semifinal=

Crisfield 69, Cambridge/SD 49

Havre de Grace 57, Joppatowne 55

Class 1A North=

Semifinal=

Lake Clifton 62, Dunbar 60

Randallstown 70, Pikesville 65

Class 1A South=

Semifinal=

Frederick Douglass 73, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 41

Lackey 82, Friendly 49

Class 1A West=

Semifinal=

New Era Academy 60, Francis Scott Key 44

Oakland Southern 80, Mountain Ridge 64

Class 2A East=

Semifinal=

Harford Tech 75, Elkton 70, 2OT

Wicomico 74, Easton 66

Class 2A North=

Semifinal=

Edmondson-Westside 71, New Town 60

Patterson 73, Gwynn Park 48

Class 2A South=

Semifinal=

Oakland Mills 61, River Hill 59

Thomas Stone 76, Westlake 42

Class 2A West=

Semifinal=

Oakdale 69, Century 53

Williamsport 77, Middletown 67

Class 3A East=

Semifinal=

Northeast – AA 61, James M. Bennett 59

Reservoir 73, Mt. Hebron 58

Class 3A North=

Semifinal=

C. Milton Wright 46, Dundalk 38

Woodlawn 61, Lansdowne 47

Class 3A South=

Semifinal=

Baltimore Poly 77, Oxon Hill 59

St. Charles 45, Great Mills 41

Class 3A West=

Semifinal=

Magruder 63, Westminster 60, OT

Thomas Johnson 55, Linganore 48

Class 4A East=

Semifinal=

Broadneck 66, North Point 61

Meade 60, Old Mill 57

Class 4A North=

Semifinal=

Dulaney 85, Perry Hall 49

Springbrook 70, Paint Branch 51

Class 4A South=

Semifinal=

Eleanor Roosevelt 80, Wise 46

High Point 62, DuVal 58

Class 4A West=

Semifinal=

Richard Montgomery 55, Gaithersburg 53, OT

Walter Johnson 72, Walt Whitman 65

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

