Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
Championship=
Landstown 79, Lake Braddock 60
VHSL Class 5=
Championship=
Maury 57, Freedom (South Riding) 49
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
Championship=
Woodbridge 64, Cosby 43
VHSL Class 5=
Championship=
Princess Anne 69, Edison 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
