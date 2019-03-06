Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wednesday’s Scores

March 6, 2019 9:42 pm
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Championship=

Landstown 79, Lake Braddock 60

VHSL Class 5=

Championship=

Maury 57, Freedom (South Riding) 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Championship=

Woodbridge 64, Cosby 43

VHSL Class 5=

Championship=

Princess Anne 69, Edison 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

