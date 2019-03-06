Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF BASEBALL — Suspended Boston RHP Steven Wright 80 games after testing positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2 (GHRP-2), a performance-enhancing substance, in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 2B Dawel Lugo to Toledo (IL) and RHP Eduardo Jimenez to Erie (EL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHPs Francis Martes and Brady Rodgers to minor league camp. Reassigned LHP Ryan Hartman, C Lorenzo Quintana and RHPs Jose Hernandez and Erasmo Pinales to minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Domingo Acevedo to Trenton (EL). Reassigned RHPs Brady Lail and Trevor Stephan to minor league camp.

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Jose Leclerc to a four-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed RHP Bud Norris to a minor league contract.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Re-signed RHP Mitch Talbot.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Casey Brown.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Dakota Smith to a contract extension.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed 3B Frank Podkul.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released INF Cody Lenahan.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed C Andrew Bogut.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Josh Bynes.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Terminated the contract of S Eric Weddle.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Tendered a contract to DE Bryan Cox Jr.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed K Chris Blewitt.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Terminated the contract of LB Jamie Collins Sr.

DETROIT LIONS — Tendered exclusive rights to S Charles Washington.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — FB John Kuhn announced his retirement.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Tendered exclusive-rights to G Isaac Asiata, G/T Jesse Davis, T Zach Sterup and DE Jonathan Woodard.

HOCKEY American Hockey League

SAN DIEGO GULLS — Signed LWs Steve McParland and Ryan Tesink to professional tryouts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Traded an international roster spot to the LA Galaxy for general and targeted allocation money. Loaned G Ben Lundgaard to Pittsburgh (USL) and D Aboubacar Keita to Richmond (USL).

FC CINCINNATI — Acquired M-D Kenny Saief on loan from RSC Anderlecht (Belgium).

LA GALAXY — Signed D Diedie Traore and M Joe Corona.

NASHVILLE — Named Gary Smith coach.

TORONTO — Loaned D Robert Boskovic, F Shaan Hundal and M Aidan Daniels to Ottawa (USL) for the upcoming season.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Signed D Brendan McDonough.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Gretchen Hamm chief marketing officer.

United Soccer League

USL — Suspended Birmingham’s Joe Holland one game, for receiving a red card for serious foul play in a 2018 playoff game. Suspended Portland’s Adrian Diz one game, for receiving a red card for Violent Conduct in a 2018 playoff game. Announced San Antonio’s assistant coach Ryan Roushandel will serve a one-game touchline suspension on following his ejection from the bench for irresponsible behavior in the final game of the 2018 regular season against Rio Grande Valley FC.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Announced the retirement of defensive line coach Reese Morgan.

NYU — Named Herb Melendez assistant softball coach.

