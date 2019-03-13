Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wednesday's Sports Transactions

March 13, 2019
 
BASEBALL
National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed LHP Sammy Solis to minor league contract.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed LHP Rich Mascheri.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired RHP Scott Kuzminsky and a player to be named from Kansas City (AA) for INF Mikey Reynolds.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LB Preston Brown to a three-year contract extension through 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Chris Milton to a one-year contract extension.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with K Wil Lutz on a five-year contract extension through 2023.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed OT Kevin Pamphile to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Brian Lashoff to a two-year contract extension.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Re-signed F Jared Ross.

SOCCER
National Premier Soccer League

BOSTON CITY FC — Loaned D Jeremy Pachter and Ms Samuel Deossa and Christopher Gilbert to Boston City FC academy (Brazil).

COLLEGE

DOANE — Named Dana Vote wrestling coach.

