Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed LHP Sammy Solis to minor league contract.
CHICAGO DOGS — Signed LHP Rich Mascheri.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired RHP Scott Kuzminsky and a player to be named from Kansas City (AA) for INF Mikey Reynolds.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LB Preston Brown to a three-year contract extension through 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Chris Milton to a one-year contract extension.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with K Wil Lutz on a five-year contract extension through 2023.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed OT Kevin Pamphile to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Brian Lashoff to a two-year contract extension.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Re-signed F Jared Ross.
|SOCCER
|National Premier Soccer League
BOSTON CITY FC — Loaned D Jeremy Pachter and Ms Samuel Deossa and Christopher Gilbert to Boston City FC academy (Brazil).
DOANE — Named Dana Vote wrestling coach.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.