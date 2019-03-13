Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

March 13, 2019 5:00 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed LHP Sammy Solis to minor league contract.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed LHP Rich Mascheri.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Austin Adams to Fresno (PCL). Reassigned INFs Luis Garcia, Matt Reynolds and Jacob Wilson; INF-OF Brandon Snyder and C Taylor Gushue to their minor league camp.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired RHP Scott Kuzminsky and a player to be named from Kansas City (AA) for INF Mikey Reynolds.

Advertisement
FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired OT Marcus Gilbert from Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2019 sixth-round (No. 207) draft pick. Released TE Jermaine Gresham.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with G James Carpenter on a four-year contract and G Jamon Brown on a three-year contract. Released OT Ryan Schraeder.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Ted Larsen to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LB Preston Brown to a three-year contract extension through 2021.

CLEVELAND BROWNS— Re-signed LB Ray-Ray Armstrong.

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with OT Ja’Wuan James on a four-year contract and DB Kareem Jackson on a three-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Chris Milton to a one-year contract extension.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms with QB Nick Foles on a four-year contract and G A.J. Cann on a three-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released S Eric Berry.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released G Josh Sitton.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with K Wil Lutz on a five-year contract extension through 2023. Agreed to terms with RB Latavius Murray on a four-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded WR Odell Beckham Jr. and DE Olivier Vernon to Cleveland for S Jabrill Peppers, G Kevin Zeitler and 2019 first- (No. 17) and third-round (No. 95) draft picks.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Traded WR Antonio Brown to Oakland for a 2019 third- (No. 66) and fifth-round (No. 141) draft pick.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed OT Kevin Pamphile to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Brian Lashoff to a two-year contract extension.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wichita’s Jeremy Beaudry for the remainder of the Season and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a March 6 game at Idaho. Suspended Allen’s Curt Gogol one game for his actions in a March 13 game against Tulsa.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Re-signed F Jared Ross.

READING ROYALS — Signed D Jimmy Mazza.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Named Morgan Hofacker high performance coach and Christopher Ascari strength and conditioning coach.

National Premier Soccer League

BOSTON CITY FC — Loaned D Jeremy Pachter and Ms Samuel Deossa and Christopher Gilbert to Boston City FC academy (Brazil).

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Suspended men’s assistant basketball coach Ira Bowman indefinitely.

DOANE — Named Dana Vote wrestling coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.