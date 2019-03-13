Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed LHP Sammy Solis to minor league contract.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed LHP Rich Mascheri.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Austin Adams to Fresno (PCL). Reassigned INFs Luis Garcia, Matt Reynolds and Jacob Wilson; INF-OF Brandon Snyder and C Taylor Gushue to their minor league camp.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired RHP Scott Kuzminsky and a player to be named from Kansas City (AA) for INF Mikey Reynolds.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired OT Marcus Gilbert from Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2019 sixth-round (No. 207) draft pick. Released TE Jermaine Gresham.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with G James Carpenter on a four-year contract and G Jamon Brown on a three-year contract. Released OT Ryan Schraeder.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Ted Larsen to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LB Preston Brown to a three-year contract extension through 2021.

CLEVELAND BROWNS— Re-signed LB Ray-Ray Armstrong.

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with OT Ja’Wuan James on a four-year contract and DB Kareem Jackson on a three-year contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Chris Milton to a one-year contract extension.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms with QB Nick Foles on a four-year contract and G A.J. Cann on a three-year contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released S Eric Berry.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released G Josh Sitton.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with K Wil Lutz on a five-year contract extension through 2023. Agreed to terms with RB Latavius Murray on a four-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded WR Odell Beckham Jr. and DE Olivier Vernon to Cleveland for S Jabrill Peppers, G Kevin Zeitler and 2019 first- (No. 17) and third-round (No. 95) draft picks.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Traded WR Antonio Brown to Oakland for a 2019 third- (No. 66) and fifth-round (No. 141) draft pick.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed OT Kevin Pamphile to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Brian Lashoff to a two-year contract extension.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wichita’s Jeremy Beaudry for the remainder of the Season and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a March 6 game at Idaho. Suspended Allen’s Curt Gogol one game for his actions in a March 13 game against Tulsa.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Re-signed F Jared Ross.

READING ROYALS — Signed D Jimmy Mazza.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Named Morgan Hofacker high performance coach and Christopher Ascari strength and conditioning coach.

National Premier Soccer League

BOSTON CITY FC — Loaned D Jeremy Pachter and Ms Samuel Deossa and Christopher Gilbert to Boston City FC academy (Brazil).

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Suspended men’s assistant basketball coach Ira Bowman indefinitely.

DOANE — Named Dana Vote wrestling coach.

