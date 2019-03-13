Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Dylan Cease, OF Eloy Jimenez, RHP Jordan Stephens and C Seby Zavala to Charlotte (IL) and OF Micker Adolfo to Birmingham (SL). Reassigned C Zack Collins, RHPs Jimmy Lambert and Donn Roach and OF Luis Robert to their minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned INF J.P. Crawford to Tacoma (PCL). Re-assigned RHP David McKay, OF Jake Fraley and C Austin Nola to their minor league camp.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Signed LHP Sammy Solis to minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Austin Adams to Fresno (PCL). Reassigned INFs Luis Garcia, Matt Reynolds and Jacob Wilson; INF-OF Brandon Snyder and C Taylor Gushue to their minor league camp.

American Association

CHICAGO DOGS — Signed LHP Rich Mascheri.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Acquired RHP Scott Kuzminsky and a player to be named from Kansas City (AA) for INF Mikey Reynolds.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Acquired OT Marcus Gilbert from Pittsburgh for a 2019 sixth-round (No. 207) draft pick. Released TE Jermaine Gresham.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Agreed to terms with G James Carpenter on a four-year contract and G Jamon Brown on a three-year contract. Released OT Ryan Schraeder.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Mark Ingram. Agreed to terms with S Earl Thomas.

BUFFALO BILLS — Agreed to terms with C Mitch Morse, G Jon Feliciano, CB Kevin Johnson, WR John Brown, WR Cole Beasley, RB Frank Gore and OT Ty Nsekhe.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed OL Ted Larsen to a one-year contract. Released K Cody Parkey. Agreed to terms with RB Mike Davis, WR Cordarrelle Patterson and DB Buster Skrine.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed LB Preston Brown to a three-year contract extension through 2021.

CLEVELAND BROWNS— Re-signed LB Ray-Ray Armstrong.

DENVER BRONCOS — Agreed to terms with OT Ja’Wuan James on a four-year contract and DB Kareem Jackson on a three-year contract. Acquired QB Joe Flacco from Baltimore for a 2019 fourth-round (No. 113) draft pick.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed S Tashaun Gipson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed CB Chris Milton to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Agreed to terms with QB Nick Foles on a four-year contract and G A.J. Cann on a three-year contract. Released QB Blake Bortles.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released S Eric Berry.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Agreed to terms with NT Brandon Mebane, LB Thomas Davis and QB Tyrod Taylor on two-year contracts.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released G Josh Sitton. Agreed to terms with TE Clive Walford on a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with LB Anthony Barr and DT Shamar Stephen.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Agreed to terms with K Wil Lutz on a five-year contract extension through 2023. Agreed to terms with RB Latavius Murray on a four-year contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Traded WR Odell Beckham Jr. and DE Olivier Vernon to Cleveland for S Jabrill Peppers, G Kevin Zeitler and 2019 first- (No. 17) and third-round (No. 95) draft picks.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed T Trent Brown and WR Tyrell Williams. Acquired a fifth-round selection (140) from the New York Jets for G/T Kelechi Osemele and their sixth-round draft selection (196) in this year’s draft.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Acquired WR DeSean Jackson and 2020 seventh-round draft pick from Tampa bay for a 2019 sixth-round (No. 208) draft pick. Agreed to terms with DT Malik Jackson to a three-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Traded WR Antonio Brown to Oakland for a 2019 third- (No. 66) and fifth-round (No. 141) draft pick. Agreed to terms with P Jordan Berry and LB Anthony Chickillo on two-year contracts. Signed CB Steven Nelson to a three-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LS Kyke Nelson to four-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Agreed to terms with RB Peyton Barber, LB Deone Bucannon and WR Breshad Perriman on one-year contracts and P Bradley Pinion on a four-year contract. Re-signed LB Kevin Minter and K Cairo Santos to one-year contracts. Released DT Mitch Unrein.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed OT Kevin Pamphile to a one-year contract.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Released LB Zach Brown and DL Stacy McGee. Acquired QB Case Keenum from Denver for a 2020 sixth-round draft pick. Agreed to terms with S Landon Collins on a six-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Brian Lashoff to a two-year contract extension.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Returned G Christopher Gibson to Bridgeport (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled F Jordan Kyrou from San Antonio (AHL).

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Wichita’s Jeremy Beaudry for the remainder of the Season and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions in a March 6 game at Idaho. Suspended Allen’s Curt Gogol one game for his actions in a March 13 game against Tulsa.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Re-signed F Jared Ross.

READING ROYALS — Signed D Jimmy Mazza.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Named Morgan Hofacker high performance coach and Christopher Ascari strength and conditioning coach.

National Premier Soccer League

BOSTON CITY FC — Loaned D Jeremy Pachter and Ms Samuel Deossa and Christopher Gilbert to Boston City FC academy (Brazil).

COLLEGE

AUBURN — Suspended men’s assistant basketball coach Ira Bowman indefinitely.

DOANE — Named Dana Vote wrestling coach.

TEXAS — Fired men’s tennis coach Michael Center.

