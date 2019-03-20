Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Tyler Clippard and signed him to a minor league contract. Re-assigned RHP A.J. Cole.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Ryan Carpenter to Toledo (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Pressly on a three-year contract.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with OF Mike Trout on a 12-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Released 1B Lucas Duda. Reassigned RHPs Ryan Eades and Jake Reed, LHP Justin Nicolino and C Wynston Sawyer to minor league camp.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Brandon Lowe on a six-year contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned OF Anthony Alford and C Reese McGuire to Buffalo (IL).
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned OF Tim Locastro to Reno (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Jaime Schulta to Oklahoma City (PCL). optioned RHP JT Chargios to their minor league camp.
MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Jarlin Garcia to New Orleans (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released RHP Josh Tomlin. Signed RHP Josh Fields to a minor-league contract.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Jake Barrett to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned INF Alfredo Reyes to minor league camp.
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Austin Gomber and RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to the Memphis (PCL).
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Re-signed RHP Konner Wade.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Assigned Gs Khyri Thomas and Svi Mykhailiuk to Grand Rapids (NBAGL).
WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Matthew Fisher-Davis from the available player pool.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed P Pat O’Donnell to a two-year contract and QB Tyler Bray to a one-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB A.J. McCarron.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed S Clayton Geathers.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OL Josh Kline.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Re-signed LS Trent Sieg.
|Alliance of American Football
SAN DIEGO FLEET — Waived OL Brandon Hodges. Re-signed WR Shay Fields.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed G Jimmy Howard to a one-year contract extension. Recalled D Libor Sulak from Grand Rapids (AHL) under emergency conditions.
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Troy Loggins to a three-year contract and C Chase Pearson to an amateur tryout.
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Drew Melanson from Maine (ECHL). Released F Greg Chase from a professional tryout.
HERSHEY BEARS — Signed F Joe Snively to an amateur tryout agreement.
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Thomas Novak to an amateur tryout.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Brady Fleurent and D Tyler Andrews.
READING ROYALS — — Signed D Sam Becker.
USADA — Announced cycylist Joseph Baratto accepted a one-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
TORONTO — Loaned F Jon Bakero to Phoenix (USL Championship).
ALABAMA — Approved new contracts for offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.
MORGAN STATE — Fired men’s basketballl coach Todd Bozeman.
SYRACUSE — Suspended senior G Frank Howard for an indefinite period of time for violating school policy.
