Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

March 20, 2019 10:09 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Released RHP Tyler Clippard and signed him to a minor league contract. Re-assigned RHP A.J. Cole.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Ryan Carpenter to Toledo (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ryan Pressly on a three-year contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with OF Mike Trout on a 12-year contract.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Released 1B Lucas Duda. Reassigned RHPs Ryan Eades and Jake Reed, LHP Justin Nicolino and C Wynston Sawyer to minor league camp.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Brandon Lowe on a six-year contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned OF Anthony Alford and C Reese McGuire to Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned OF Tim Locastro to Reno (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Jaime Schulta to Oklahoma City (PCL). optioned RHP JT Chargios to their minor league camp.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Jarlin Garcia to New Orleans (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released RHP Josh Tomlin. Signed RHP Josh Fields to a minor-league contract.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Jake Barrett to Indianapolis (IL). Reassigned INF Alfredo Reyes to minor league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LHP Austin Gomber and RHP Daniel Ponce de Leon to the Memphis (PCL).

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Re-signed RHP Konner Wade.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Assigned Gs Khyri Thomas and Svi Mykhailiuk to Grand Rapids (NBAGL).

NBA G League

WESTCHESTER KNICKS — Acquired G Matthew Fisher-Davis from the available player pool.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Re-signed P Pat O’Donnell to a two-year contract and QB Tyler Bray to a one-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed QB A.J. McCarron.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Re-signed S Clayton Geathers.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OL Josh Kline.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Re-signed LS Trent Sieg.

Alliance of American Football

SAN DIEGO FLEET — Waived OL Brandon Hodges. Re-signed WR Shay Fields.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed G Jimmy Howard to a one-year contract extension. Recalled D Libor Sulak from Grand Rapids (AHL) under emergency conditions.

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed LW Troy Loggins to a three-year contract and C Chase Pearson to an amateur tryout.

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled F Drew Melanson from Maine (ECHL). Released F Greg Chase from a professional tryout.

HERSHEY BEARS — Signed F Joe Snively to an amateur tryout agreement.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed C Thomas Novak to an amateur tryout.

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed F Brady Fleurent and D Tyler Andrews.

READING ROYALS — — Signed D Sam Becker.

OLYMPIC SPORTS

USADA — Announced cycylist Joseph Baratto accepted a one-year suspension for an anti-doping rule violation.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

TORONTO — Loaned F Jon Bakero to Phoenix (USL Championship).

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Approved new contracts for offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

MORGAN STATE — Fired men’s basketballl coach Todd Bozeman.

SYRACUSE — Suspended senior G Frank Howard for an indefinite period of time for violating school policy.

Get our daily newsletter.