Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

March 27, 2019 5:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned C Sandy Leon outright to Pawtucket (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF JaCoby Jones and RHP Drew VerHagen on the 10-day IL; Jones retroactive to Monday, VerHagen to Tuesday. Placed LHP Gregory Soto on the restricted list. Recalled OF Dustin Peterson from Toledo (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed OF Justin Upton on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (PCL). Released LHP Dan Jennings. Selected the contract of OF Peter Bourjos from Salt Lake.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Ryan Dull to Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP Chris Bassitt and 1B Matt olson on the 10-day IL. Named Lydia Tan managing director/real estate.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Dalton Pompey on the 7-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Optioned RHP Sean Reid-Foley to Buffalo (IL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of 1B Mark Reynolds from Albuquerque (PCL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Jake Petricka to San Antonio (PCL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned LHP Chasen Shreve outright to Memphis (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHPs Ty Blach and Williams Jerez to Sacramento (PCL). Reassigned OF Henry Ramos and INF Donovan Solano to minor league camp.

Atlantic League

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Named Christopher Hill president.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Suspended F Jordan Bell one game for conduct detrimental to the team.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Kerry Wynn to a one-year contract.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed S George Iloka to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB Blaine Gabbert.

Alliance of American Football

SAN DIEGO FLEET — Placed WR Dontez Ford and RB Ja’Quan Gardner on IR. Re-signed RB Paul James.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Agreed to a 10-year partnership agreement with Providence (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Carl Dahlstrom on a two-year contract extension.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Dante Fabbro to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Signed F Trevor Gooch.

RODEO

PROFESSIONAL RODEO COWBOYS ASSOCIATION — Elected Josh Edwards, Cody Rostockyj, Matt Sherwood, John Franzen, Steve Sutton and Jerry Dorenkamp to the executive council. Re-elected Larry McConnell, Mike Mathis, David Morehead, David Petty, Eva Chadwick, Caleb Bennett and Jerome Schneeberger to the executive council.

SOCCER
National Premier Soccer League

NEW YORK COSMOS — Re-signed G Kevin Tenjo, D Armando Guarnera and M Joey Sanchez.

USL Championship

USL — Suspended LA Galaxy II D Didie Traore one game.

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — Named Nate Oats men’s basketball coach.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Named Anita Howard women’s basketball coach.

GEORGIA STATE — Promoted assistant men’s basketball coach Travis Williams to interim head coach.

TENNESSEE — Fired women’s basketball coach Holly Warlick.

UNLV — Named T.J. Otzelberger men’s basketball coach.

