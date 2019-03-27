Wednesday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned C Sandy Leon outright to Pawtucket (IL).
DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF JaCoby Jones and RHP Drew VerHagen on the 10-day IL; Jones retroactive to Monday, VerHagen to Tuesday. Placed LHP Gregory Soto on the restricted list. Recalled OF Dustin Peterson from Toledo (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed OF Justin Upton on the 10-day DL. Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (PCL). Released LHP Dan Jennings. Selected the contract of OF Peter Bourjos from Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Ryne Harper. Optioned INF Ronald Torreyes to Rochester (IL). Placed RHPs Matt Magill, Addison Reed, LHP Gabriel Moya, and 3B Miguel Sano on the 10-day IL.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Ryan Dull to Las Vegas (PCL). Placed RHP Chris Bassitt and 1B Matt Olson on the 10-day IL. Named Lydia Tan managing director/real estate. Transferred RHP Jharel Cotton to the 60-day IL.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed OF Ichiro Suzuki on the voluntarily retired list.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed OF Dalton Pompey on the 7-day IL, retroactive to Monday. Optioned RHP Sean Reid-Foley to Buffalo (IL). Acquired INF Jesus Lopez and international signing bonus pool space from the Oakland Athletics for INF Kendrys Morales and cash considerations.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of 1B Mark Reynolds from Albuquerque (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Jake Petricka to San Antonio (PCL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned LHP Chasen Shreve outright to Memphis (PCL).
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed OF Socrates Brito off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Placed OF Travis Jankowski on the 60-day IL.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHPs Ty Blach and Williams Jerez to Sacramento (PCL). Reassigned OF Henry Ramos and INF Donovan Solano to minor league camp.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Selected the contract of INF Jake Noll. Placed RHP Koda Glover, INF Howie Kendrick and OF Michael A. Taylor on the 10-day IL, retroactive to March 25.
SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Named Christopher Hill president.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Suspended F Jordan Bell one game for conduct detrimental to the team.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DE Kerry Wynn to a one-year contract.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed S George Iloka to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed QB Blaine Gabbert.
|Alliance of American Football
SAN DIEGO FLEET — Placed WR Dontez Ford and RB Ja’Quan Gardner on IR. Re-signed RB Paul James.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Agreed to a 10-year partnership agreement with Providence (AHL).
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Agreed to terms with D Carl Dahlstrom on a two-year contract extension.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled F Martin Frk from Grand Rapids (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Dante Fabbro to a three-year, entry-level contract.
READING ROYALS — Signed F Trevor Gooch.
PROFESSIONAL RODEO COWBOYS ASSOCIATION — Elected Josh Edwards, Cody Rostockyj, Matt Sherwood, John Franzen, Steve Sutton and Jerry Dorenkamp to the executive council. Re-elected Larry McConnell, Mike Mathis, David Morehead, David Petty, Eva Chadwick, Caleb Bennett and Jerome Schneeberger to the executive council.
|SOCCER
|National Premier Soccer League
NEW YORK COSMOS — Re-signed G Kevin Tenjo, D Armando Guarnera and M Joey Sanchez.
USL — Suspended LA Galaxy II D Didie Traore one game.
ALABAMA — Named Nate Oats men’s basketball coach.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN — Named Anita Howard women’s basketball coach.
GEORGIA STATE — Promoted assistant men’s basketball coach Travis Williams to interim head coach.
SAN FRANCISCO — Promoted men’s associate basketball coach, Todd Golden, to men’s basketball coach.
TENNESSEE — Fired women’s basketball coach Holly Warlick.
UNLV — Named T.J. Otzelberger men’s basketball coach.
WASHINGTON STATE — Named Kyle Smith men’s basketball coach and signed him to a six-year contract.
