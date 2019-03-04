Weekend Sports in Brief

NBA

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pau Gasol signed with the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, two days after the 38-year-old Spanish center reached a buyout agreement with the San Antonio Spurs.

The two-time NBA champion and six-time All-Star averaged 4.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 12.2 minutes in 27 games for the Spurs this season, his 18th in the NBA.

In 1,223 career games with Memphis, the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago and San Antonio, he has averaged 17.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.59 blocks and 33.5 minutes.

Advertisement

BASEBALL

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies announced Bryce Harper’s 13-year contract, the largest deal in baseball history at $330 million.

Harper will wear No. 3 rather than the No. 34 he used with the Washington Nationals, where he spent his previous major league seasons.

Harper has a .279 career average with 184 homers and 521 RBIs, including a .268 average with 14 homers, 32 RBIs in 47 games at Citizens Bank Park.

His agreement tops the $325 million, 13-year agreement outfielder Giancarlo Stanton reached before the 2015 season with the Miami Marlins, who traded him to the New York Yankees in December 2017.

TENNIS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Roger Federer became the second male tennis player to win 100 career titles when he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of the Dubai Championships on Saturday.

The record 20-time Grand Slam champion won 6-4, 6-4 and joined Jimmy Connors in reaching a century of tour-level tournament titles, with eight of them now coming in Dubai.

Connors ended his career with 109 titles.

Federer partially avenged his loss to the 20-year-old Tsitsipas, a rising star from Greece, in the last 16 of the Australian Open in January.

WINTER SPORTS

KRASNAYA POLYANA, Russia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin clinched the World Cup overall title for the third straight year after snowstorms prevented the women’s super-G race in Sochi from going ahead on Saturday.

Skiing governing body FIS said the race will not be rescheduled, leaving Shiffrin with a 719-point lead and a maximum of 700 points remaining this season.

The 23-year-old American skier was already assured of winning the title in Sochi since neither she nor her only remaining title rival Petra Vlhova, both technical race specialists, are taking part this weekend.

VAIL, Colo. (AP) — Olympic champion Chloe Kim says she’ll need surgery after breaking her ankle at the Burton U.S. Open this weekend.

Kim got off her snowboard gingerly following her first run in Saturday’s halfpipe final, but she finished all three rounds of the contest.

Later, she said on Twitter that she had broken the ankle and would need surgery that will force her to miss a contest at Mammoth Mountain next week.

NFL

The Kansas City Chiefs are placing the franchise tag on outside linebacker Dee Ford after the best season of his career, though that could be just the first step in their dealings with him.

The decision was made on Saturday, a person familiar with it told The Associated Press, three days before the league’s deadline for franchising players. But the Chiefs have discussed signing Ford to a long-term deal, and they are open to trade possibilities as they switch their base defenses.

The franchise tag for an outside linebacker next season is just over $15.4 million, though the Chiefs have expressed interest in signing Ford to a long-term deal. They are also open to trading him if the right offer came along as they switch from a 3-4 to a 4-3 base defense.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins is out on bond after being charged with drug and gun violations.

Collins was arrested after an early-morning car crash Friday and subsequently cut by the Ravens. The single-car accident occurred near Baltimore’s training complex in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Collins has been charged with possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute and having a handgun in a vehicle. He was released on $7,500 posted bond following an initial bail hearing shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

NHL

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has suspended New Jersey Devils forward Kurtis Gabriel for one game for an illegal hit on Philadelphia Flyers forward Nolan Patrick.

The hit occurred 5:02 into the first period of New Jersey’s 6-3 loss on Friday night. Gabriel was assessed a major penalty for boarding.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg has signed a $26.5 million, five-year extension with the Anaheim Ducks, forgoing the chance to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

The team announced the deal Saturday.

Silfverberg leads the Ducks with 16 goals and has 24 points in 56 games. The 28-year-old has 99 goals and 115 assists over six seasons with Anaheim.

The Ducks are in danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Anaheim is next-to-last in the Western Conference with 57 points and has lost four straight going into Sunday’s game against Colorado.

MMA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Jones defended his light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Smith at UFC 235 on Saturday night, overcoming a two-point deduction for an illegal knee to Smith’s head in the fourth round.

Kamaru Usman claimed the UFC welterweight title in the penultimate bout at T-Mobile Arena, dominating Tyron Woodley in a one-sided unanimous decision victory.

Ben Askren, Woodley’s close friend and training partner, survived an opening-minute beating and rallied to choke out Robbie Lawler midway through the first round of his own UFC debut.

SOCCER

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was battling back from two injuries, not one, at last year’s World Cup.

In an interview with TV Globo on Sunday, Neymar said a problem in his right ankle was affecting his recovery in Russia, as well as the metatarsal fracture in the same foot that he had previously described.

Neymar said the metatarsal injury did not unduly trouble him in Russia, but the ankle did.

Neymar is currently recovering from another metatarsal injury in his right foot and is expected to return to action next month.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando says he will retire after this season.

Rimando, who turns 40 in June, holds Major League Soccer records for wins, shutouts, saves, games and minutes. He says on Twitter “it’s time for me to step away and start my next adventure.”

Rimando joined Salt Lake for the 2007 season after playing for Miami from 2000-01 and D.C. United from 2003-06.

He made 22 appearances for the U.S. and was the No. 3 goalkeeper on the 2014 World Cup roster.

MOENCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — Robert Lewandowski’s double blast in Bayern Munich’s 5-1 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday helped him tie the record for goals scored in the Bundesliga by a foreign player.

The Polish forward took his tally to 195, matching Peru veteran Claudio Pizarro’s mark from spells at Bayern, Werder Bremen and Cologne.

HORSE RACING

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Another horse has died at Santa Anita, making it 20 fatalities at the racetrack since its winter meet began on Dec. 26.

The latest incident occurred Saturday during the third race when 4-year-old filly Eskenforadrink was in the lead of the $16,000 claiming race. Jockey Geovanni Franco pulled her up with an injury to her front leg. The filly was vanned off the track and later euthanized.

The dirt surface was rated sloppy from rain, but it’s unknown whether the track condition played any role in the horse’s injury.

OBITUARY

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Fred Hill, who coached Rutgers baseball for 30 years and sent a dozen players to the major leagues, died Saturday. He was 84.

The university did not give a cause.

Hill retired in 2014 and his 941 victories are the most of any sport at Rutgers. Overall, he had 1,089 college wins. He is a member of American Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the Rutgers Athletics Hall of Fame.

He ended his career ranked 32nd in college baseball wins. His first seven seasons were at Montclair State.

___

https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.