White Sox 10, Dodgers 7

March 14, 2019 2:06 am
 
Chicago Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jon.Jay rf 3 0 1 0 Pollock cf 2 0 1 0
P.Tcker rf 2 1 2 2 B.Mller 2b 2 0 0 0
L.Grcia 3b 3 0 2 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 1 1 3
Mendick 3b 2 1 0 0 Carrera cf 1 0 0 0
Y.Alnso 1b 3 0 0 0 D.Frese 1b 3 0 1 0
Johnson 1b 1 1 0 0 J.Wlker 1b 2 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 3 1 0 0 M.Muncy 3b 3 0 0 0
Gnzalez c 1 1 1 1 Orlando rf 2 0 0 0
D.Palka lf 2 1 0 0 C.Tylor ss 3 1 0 0
Cordell lf 1 1 0 0 C.Asche 3b 1 0 0 0
Andrson ss 3 0 1 0 Bllnger rf 3 1 1 2
R.Goins ss 2 1 1 2 D.Liput ss 0 1 0 0
M.Skole dh 2 0 1 1 R.Mrtin c 3 1 1 1
B.Guyer ph 1 1 1 0 J.Thole c 1 0 1 0
J.Rndon 2b 2 0 0 0 A.Brnes dh 3 1 0 0
J.Elmre 2b 1 1 1 1 J.Downs ph 1 0 0 0
A.Engel cf 3 0 0 0 Pderson lf 3 1 1 0
Gnzalez cf 2 0 0 0 C.Thmas rf 1 0 1 0
Totals 37 10 11 7 Totals 37 7 8 6
Chicago 000 200 080—10
Los Angeles 000 600 010—7

E_Anderson 3 (3), Elmore (1), Taylor (3). DP_Chicago 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Chicago 10, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Tucker (2), Anderson (4), Pederson (3). HR_Hernandez (3), Bellinger (2), Martin (1). SB_Garcia (1), Gonzalez (1). CS_Carrera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Banuelos 3 1-3 4 3 2 1 5
Cabrera 2-3 1 3 0 0 2
Herrera 1 0 0 0 0 2
Colome 1 1 0 0 0 2
Fry W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Frare 1 2 1 1 1 1
Vieira S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Stripling 3 2-3 2 2 0 2 2
Vasquez S, 4-4 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Jansen 1 2 0 0 0 1
Kelly 1 1 0 0 0 1
Garcia 1 1 0 0 0 2
Cabrera 0 0 3 3 3 0
Curry S, 2-3 BS, 2-3 1 5 5 5 1 1
Salow 1 0 0 0 3 1

WP_Frare, Vasquez, Kelly, Cabrera, Curry.

Umpires_Home, Lewis Williams III; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:53. A_8,013

