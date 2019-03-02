Listen Live Sports

White Sox 10, Rockies 6

March 2, 2019 6:26 pm
 
< a min read
Colorado Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
N.Cevas rf 2 0 0 0 Jon.Jay rf 3 1 2 3
Tuchman ph 1 0 0 0 Rthrfrd ph 1 1 0 0
D.Mrphy 1b 3 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 2 1 1 0
Yo.Daza cf 2 1 1 0 J.Rndon 3b 1 1 1 2
Desmond cf 2 0 0 0 J.Abreu dh 3 1 2 2
Hampson pr 0 0 0 0 M.Skole ph 1 0 0 0
Da.Dahl lf 3 0 0 0 Dlmnico 1b 3 1 3 0
C.Rbago c 1 0 0 0 Pterson 1b 2 0 0 0
Rodgers ss 3 1 1 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
P.Money ss 0 0 0 1 N.Nolan c 2 0 0 0
McMahon 2b 2 2 2 0 Andrson ss 3 2 2 1
T.Nevin 3b 1 0 0 0 R.Goins ss 1 0 0 0
Valaika 3b 2 1 1 3 Sanchez 2b 3 1 1 1
R.Tapia lf 2 0 0 1 Alvarez 2b 1 0 0 0
T.Mrphy dh 3 1 1 1 Cordell cf 2 0 0 0
Hlliard ph 1 0 0 0 C.Tlson cf 1 0 0 0
Wolters c 2 0 0 0 Gnzalez lf 2 1 1 0
Mundell 1b 1 0 0 0 P.Tcker lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 6 7 6 Totals 35 10 13 9
Colorado 030 000 210—6
Chicago 022 400 02x—10

E_Senzatela (1). DP_Colorado 1, Chicago 3. LOB_Colorado 5, Chicago 7. 2B_McMahon (1), Anderson (2). 3B_McMahon (1). HR_Valaika (1), Murphy (1), Jay (2), Rondon (1), Abreu (1). SB_Daza (1), Hampson 2 (3), Delmonico (1). CS_Tauchman (2). SF_Mooney (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Senzatela 2 5 2 0 1 1
Castellani L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 0
Oh 2-3 4 4 4 1 1
Bowden 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Oberg 2 0 0 0 2 2
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Almonte 1 1 2 2 1 0
Chicago
Rodon W, 1-0 3 3 3 3 1 2
Covey H, 1 2 1 0 0 0 1
Fulmer 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 2
Frare H, 1 1-3 1 1 1 2 0
Delgado H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Medeiros 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Marshall S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Almonte (Rutherford).

WP_Senzatela, Castellani, Frare, Medeiros.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:06. A_4,583

