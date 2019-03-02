White Sox 10, Rockies 6

|Colorado
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|N.Cevas rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jon.Jay rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Tuchman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rthrfrd ph
|1
|1
|0
|0
|D.Mrphy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Yo.Daza cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|J.Rndon 3b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Desmond cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu dh
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Hampson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Skole ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Da.Dahl lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico 1b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|C.Rbago c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pterson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rodgers ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Money ss
|0
|0
|0
|1
|N.Nolan c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon 2b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Andrson ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|T.Nevin 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Goins ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika 3b
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|R.Tapia lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Alvarez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|T.Mrphy dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Cordell cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hlliard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tlson cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wolters c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mundell 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Tcker lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|6
|Totals
|35
|10
|13
|9
|Colorado
|030
|000
|210—6
|Chicago
|022
|400
|02x—10
E_Senzatela (1). DP_Colorado 1, Chicago 3. LOB_Colorado 5, Chicago 7. 2B_McMahon (1), Anderson (2). 3B_McMahon (1). HR_Valaika (1), Murphy (1), Jay (2), Rondon (1), Abreu (1). SB_Daza (1), Hampson 2 (3), Delmonico (1). CS_Tauchman (2). SF_Mooney (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Senzatela
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Castellani L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Oh
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Bowden
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oberg
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Almonte
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Chicago
|Rodon W, 1-0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Covey
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fulmer
|1 2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Frare H, 1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Delgado H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Medeiros
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Marshall S, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Almonte (Rutherford).
WP_Senzatela, Castellani, Frare, Medeiros.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:06. A_4,583
