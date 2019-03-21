Listen Live Sports

White Sox 12, Rangers 2

March 21, 2019 11:33 pm
 
< a min read
Texas Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
E.White cf 4 0 2 0 L.Grcia lf 4 4 4 1
Santana dh 4 0 1 0 J.Fsher lf 1 1 1 2
H.Pence rf 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 1 0
Alvarez rf 1 0 0 0 Mendick 3b 1 0 0 1
P.Wsdom 3b 3 0 0 0 J.Abreu 1b 3 0 2 3
Leblanc 3b 1 0 0 0 M.Skole pr 1 1 0 0
Knr-Flf c 3 1 1 0 Y.Alnso dh 4 1 2 4
Sa.Huff c 1 0 0 0 Dedelow pr 0 1 0 0
Frsythe 1b 3 0 0 0 Dlmnico ph 1 0 0 0
Pr.Beck 1b 1 1 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0
d’Arnud ss 3 0 1 0 D.Palka rf 4 0 1 1
B.Davis pr 1 0 0 0 Andrson ss 4 0 0 0
Granite lf 3 0 0 0 Sanchez 2b 2 0 0 0
F.Rllin rf 1 0 1 1 Jo.Cruz pr 0 1 0 0
Fontana 2b 2 0 0 0 A.Engel cf 3 2 1 0
McRnlds ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 2 7 1 Totals 35 12 12 12
Texas 000 010 001—2
Chicago 102 020 43x—12

E_Davis (1), Anderson (4). DP_Texas 0, Chicago 1. LOB_Texas 7, Chicago 4. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (4), d’Arnaud (2), Rollin (2), Abreu (4), Alonso (2), Palka (2), Engel (2). 3B_Fisher (1). HR_Garcia (1), Alonso (5). SB_Garcia (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Hammel L, 2-1 4 1-3 6 5 5 2 2
Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 2
Springs 2-3 4 4 4 1 0
Medina 1 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Chicago
Nova W, 1-2 5 2-3 3 1 0 0 5
Colome H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Herrera 1 1 0 0 0 0
Fry 1 1 0 0 1 2
Ruiz 1 2 1 1 0 2

HBP_by_Hammel (Abreu).

WP_Hammel.

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Rob Drake; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_2:50. A_3,836

