The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
White Sox 12, Rangers 2

March 9, 2019 6:26 pm
 
Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia cf 2 1 1 1 Sh.Choo dh 2 1 0 0
C.Tlson cf 1 0 0 1 Altmann ph 1 1 0 0
Moncada 3b 4 1 1 1 Ro.Odor 2b 2 0 0 0
Mchzwsk 3b 1 0 0 0 Fontana 2b 2 0 1 0
J.Abreu 1b 3 0 1 1 N.Mzara rf 2 0 0 0
M.Skole pr 0 1 0 0 B.Rvere rf 2 0 1 0
J.McCnn c 3 1 1 2 J.Gallo lf 2 0 1 1
Gnzalez c 1 0 0 0 Calhoun lf 1 0 0 1
Jimenez lf 3 0 0 0 Cabrera 3b 1 0 0 0
P.Tcker lf 2 1 0 0 P.Wsdom 3b 1 0 0 0
M.Adlfo dh 3 1 0 0 R.Gzman 1b 2 0 0 0
B.Guyer ph 1 1 0 0 Pr.Beck 1b 2 0 0 0
Andrson ss 3 1 1 0 Knr-Flf c 2 0 1 0
R.Goins ss 1 1 1 2 Sanchez c 1 0 0 0
Sanchez 2b 3 2 3 1 Frsythe ss 2 0 0 0
M.Roman 2b 1 0 1 1 Santana ss 2 0 0 0
Cordell rf 3 1 2 2 DShelds cf 2 0 1 0
J.Boker rf 2 0 0 0 E.White cf 2 0 0 0
Totals 37 12 12 12 Totals 31 2 5 2
Chicago 000 062 013—12
Texas 100 000 010—2

E_Santana (3). DP_Chicago 1, Texas 0. LOB_Chicago 6, Texas 8. 2B_Abreu (1), Goins (2), Cordell (1), Gallo (3). HR_McCann (1). SB_Sanchez (1). CS_Kiner-Falefa (1). SF_Garcia (2), Abreu (3), Roman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lopez W, 1-1 4 3 1 1 2 7
Burr BS, 3-6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Frare 1 0 0 0 1 2
Herrera 1 0 0 0 0 0
Fulmer 1 2 1 1 2 1
Thompson S, 3-3 1 0 0 0 1 2
Texas
Volquez 3 2 0 0 0 2
Bird L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 1 2-3 4 5 5 1 1
Espinal 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Leclerc 1 2 2 1 0 3
Kelley 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chavez 1 1 1 1 1 0
Hernandez 1-3 1 3 3 1 0
Beras 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by_Hernandez (Gonzalez).

WP_Leclerc.

PB_Sanchez.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:14. A_5,873

