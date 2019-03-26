Listen Live Sports

White Sox 6, Diamondbacks 3

March 26, 2019 1:11 am
 
Chicago Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia cf 1 1 0 0 A.Jones cf 3 0 0 0
C.Tlson cf 3 1 1 0 C.Kelly c 2 0 0 0
Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0
Mendick 3b 1 1 1 1 C.Wlker 1b 1 0 0 0
J.Abreu 1b 3 1 1 0 Peralta lf 2 0 0 0
M.Skole 1b 1 0 0 0 M.Szczr lf 1 0 0 0
Y.Alnso dh 3 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 2 1 0 0
Gnzalez ph 1 0 1 1 J.Dyson cf 2 0 1 0
Jimenez lf 3 1 1 1 Ja.Lamb 1b 3 1 1 1
L.Rbert cf 1 0 0 0 M.Wlson rf 1 0 0 0
D.Palka rf 2 1 1 2 K.Marte 2b 3 0 2 1
A.Engel rf 1 0 0 0 D.Ellis 3b 1 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 N.Ahmed ss 2 0 1 0
Andrson ss 3 0 2 0 G.Crbbs pr 1 0 1 0
L.Rvera ss 1 0 0 0 J.Mrphy c 2 1 1 1
Sanchez 2b 3 0 0 0 A.Thmas cf 1 0 0 0
J.Rndon 2b 1 0 1 0 L.Waver sp 2 0 0 0
W.Flres ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 10 5 Totals 33 3 8 3
Chicago 100 000 320—6
Arizona 001 101 000—3

E_Murphy (1). DP_Chicago 1, Arizona 2. 2B_Mendick (5), Abreu (5), Rondon (4), Marte (1). HR_Palka (1), Lamb (1), Murphy (1). SB_Moncada (1), Anderson (2), Cribbs (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Santana 5 4 2 2 2 3
Jones W, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 2
Herrera H, 1 0 0 0 0 2
Fry H, 1 1 0 0 0 1
Colome S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 0
Arizona
Weaver 6 2 1 0 2 5
Hirano L, 0-1 BS, 0-1 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
Kohn 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bradley 2-3 3 2 2 0 0
Young 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Holland 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_2:56. A_16,468

