White Sox 6, Diamondbacks 3

|Chicago
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A.Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tlson cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|C.Kelly c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mendick 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|C.Wlker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Skole 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Szczr lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|J.Dyson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Jimenez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Ja.Lamb 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|L.Rbert cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Wlson rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Palka rf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|A.Engel rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Ellis 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|N.Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Andrson ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|G.Crbbs pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|L.Rvera ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Mrphy c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Sanchez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Thmas cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Rndon 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|L.Waver sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|W.Flres ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|10
|5
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Chicago
|100
|000
|320—6
|Arizona
|001
|101
|000—3
E_Murphy (1). DP_Chicago 1, Arizona 2. 2B_Mendick (5), Abreu (5), Rondon (4), Marte (1). HR_Palka (1), Lamb (1), Murphy (1). SB_Moncada (1), Anderson (2), Cribbs (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Santana
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Jones W, 1-1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Herrera H,
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fry H,
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colome S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Arizona
|Weaver
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5
|Hirano L, 0-1 BS, 0-1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Kohn
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Young
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_2:56. A_16,468
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.