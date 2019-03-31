Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 6, Royals 3

March 31, 2019 5:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia cf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .214
Moncada 3b 5 2 2 1 0 2 .462
Abreu dh 3 1 2 1 2 0 .364
Alonso 1b 3 1 2 3 2 0 .222
Jimenez lf 4 0 0 1 1 0 .182
Palka rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Engel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Anderson ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .333
McCann c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .286
Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .083
Totals 36 6 11 6 5 7
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .273
Mondesi ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .333
Gordon lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .125
Soler rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .455
O’Hearn dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Duda 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Owings 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .182
Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Totals 33 3 6 3 1 9
Chicago 000 202 200—6 11 0
Kansas City 000 000 210—3 6 0

LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 4. 2B_Moncada (1), Anderson (1), McCann (1), O’Hearn (1), Maldonado (1). HR_Abreu (2), off Lopez; Alonso (1), off Lopez. RBIs_Moncada (3), Abreu (4), Alonso 3 (3), Jimenez (2), Mondesi (3), O’Hearn (3), Duda (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Garcia, Jimenez 2, Anderson 2); Kansas City 1 (Soler). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; Kansas City 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Palka, Sanchez. GIDP_Palka, McCann.

Advertisement

DP_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Merrifield, Duda), (Duda, Maldonado).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito, W, 1-0 6 2-3 3 2 2 1 8 99 2.70
Burr 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 18.00
Herrera 1 3 1 1 0 0 14 4.50
Colome, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lopez, L, 0-1 5 6 4 4 1 5 82 7.20
Hill 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 12 0.00
McCarthy 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 24 13.50
Zimmer 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00
Ellis 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 0.00

Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Burr 1-0, Hill 3-2, McCarthy 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:57. A_12,669 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
4|10 Data Management Forum
4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Get our daily newsletter.