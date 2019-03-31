White Sox 6, Royals 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Moncada 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.462
|Abreu dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.364
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|.222
|Jimenez lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.182
|Palka rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|McCann c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Sanchez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|5
|7
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.333
|Gordon lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.455
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Owings 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Hamilton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|1
|9
|Chicago
|000
|202
|200—6
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|210—3
|6
|0
LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 4. 2B_Moncada (1), Anderson (1), McCann (1), O’Hearn (1), Maldonado (1). HR_Abreu (2), off Lopez; Alonso (1), off Lopez. RBIs_Moncada (3), Abreu (4), Alonso 3 (3), Jimenez (2), Mondesi (3), O’Hearn (3), Duda (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Garcia, Jimenez 2, Anderson 2); Kansas City 1 (Soler). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; Kansas City 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Palka, Sanchez. GIDP_Palka, McCann.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Merrifield, Duda), (Duda, Maldonado).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 1-0
|6
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|8
|99
|2.70
|Burr
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18.00
|Herrera
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|4.50
|Colome, S, 1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, L, 0-1
|5
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|82
|7.20
|Hill
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|12
|0.00
|McCarthy
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|24
|13.50
|Zimmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.00
|Ellis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0.00
Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Burr 1-0, Hill 3-2, McCarthy 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:57. A_12,669 (37,903).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.