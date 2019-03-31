White Sox 6, Royals 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia cf-rf 5 1 1 0 0 2 .214 Moncada 3b 5 2 2 1 0 2 .462 Abreu dh 3 1 2 1 2 0 .364 Alonso 1b 3 1 2 3 2 0 .222 Jimenez lf 4 0 0 1 1 0 .182 Palka rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Engel cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Anderson ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .333 McCann c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .286 Sanchez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .083 Totals 36 6 11 6 5 7

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .273 Mondesi ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .333 Gordon lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .125 Soler rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .455 O’Hearn dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250 Duda 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Owings 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Maldonado c 3 1 1 0 0 0 .182 Hamilton cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Totals 33 3 6 3 1 9

Chicago 000 202 200—6 11 0 Kansas City 000 000 210—3 6 0

LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 4. 2B_Moncada (1), Anderson (1), McCann (1), O’Hearn (1), Maldonado (1). HR_Abreu (2), off Lopez; Alonso (1), off Lopez. RBIs_Moncada (3), Abreu (4), Alonso 3 (3), Jimenez (2), Mondesi (3), O’Hearn (3), Duda (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Garcia, Jimenez 2, Anderson 2); Kansas City 1 (Soler). RISP_Chicago 2 for 11; Kansas City 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Palka, Sanchez. GIDP_Palka, McCann.

Advertisement

DP_Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Merrifield, Duda), (Duda, Maldonado).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, W, 1-0 6 2-3 3 2 2 1 8 99 2.70 Burr 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 18.00 Herrera 1 3 1 1 0 0 14 4.50 Colome, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, L, 0-1 5 6 4 4 1 5 82 7.20 Hill 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 12 0.00 McCarthy 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 24 13.50 Zimmer 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 0.00 Ellis 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 0.00

Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Burr 1-0, Hill 3-2, McCarthy 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:57. A_12,669 (37,903).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.