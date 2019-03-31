Listen Live Sports

White Sox 6, Royals 3

March 31, 2019 5:47 pm
 
< a min read
Chicago Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia cf-rf 5 1 1 0 Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 1 0
Moncada 3b 5 2 2 1 Mondesi ss 4 0 1 1
J.Abreu dh 3 1 2 1 A.Grdon lf 4 1 1 0
Y.Alnso 1b 3 1 2 3 Soler rf 4 0 0 0
El.Jmen lf 4 0 0 1 O’Hearn dh 4 1 1 1
Palka rf 4 0 0 0 Duda 1b 4 0 1 1
Engel cf 0 0 0 0 Owings 3b 4 0 0 0
Ti.Andr ss 4 0 2 0 Mldnado c 3 1 1 0
J.McCnn c 4 1 2 0 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0
Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 11 6 Totals 33 3 6 3
Chicago 000 202 200—6
Kansas City 000 000 210—3

DP_Kansas City 2. LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 4. 2B_Moncada (1), Ti.Anderson (1), J.McCann (1), O’Hearn (1), Maldonado (1). HR_J.Abreu (2), Y.Alonso (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Giolito W,1-0 6 2-3 3 2 2 1 8
Burr 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Herrera 1 3 1 1 0 0
Colome S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Lopez L,0-1 5 6 4 4 1 5
Hill 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
McCarthy 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0
Zimmer 1 1 0 0 0 2
Ellis 1 1 0 0 1 0

Jor.Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:57. A_12,669 (37,903).

