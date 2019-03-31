White Sox 6, Royals 3

Chicago Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Grcia cf-rf 5 1 1 0 Mrrfeld 2b 3 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 5 2 2 1 Mondesi ss 4 0 1 1 J.Abreu dh 3 1 2 1 A.Grdon lf 4 1 1 0 Y.Alnso 1b 3 1 2 3 Soler rf 4 0 0 0 El.Jmen lf 4 0 0 1 O’Hearn dh 4 1 1 1 Palka rf 4 0 0 0 Duda 1b 4 0 1 1 Engel cf 0 0 0 0 Owings 3b 4 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 4 0 2 0 Mldnado c 3 1 1 0 J.McCnn c 4 1 2 0 B.Hmltn cf 3 0 0 0 Y.Sanch 2b 4 0 0 0 Totals 36 6 11 6 Totals 33 3 6 3

Chicago 000 202 200—6 Kansas City 000 000 210—3

DP_Kansas City 2. LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 4. 2B_Moncada (1), Ti.Anderson (1), J.McCann (1), O’Hearn (1), Maldonado (1). HR_J.Abreu (2), Y.Alonso (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Giolito W,1-0 6 2-3 3 2 2 1 8 Burr 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Herrera 1 3 1 1 0 0 Colome S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kansas City Lopez L,0-1 5 6 4 4 1 5 Hill 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 McCarthy 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 Zimmer 1 1 0 0 0 2 Ellis 1 1 0 0 1 0

Jor.Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.

T_2:57. A_12,669 (37,903).

