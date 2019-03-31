White Sox 6, Royals 3

|Chicago
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia cf-rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Abreu dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|A.Grdon lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|El.Jmen lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|O’Hearn dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Palka rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Duda 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Engel cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Owings 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mldnado c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|B.Hmltn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Sanch 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|Chicago
|000
|202
|200—6
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|210—3
DP_Kansas City 2. LOB_Chicago 8, Kansas City 4. 2B_Moncada (1), Ti.Anderson (1), J.McCann (1), O’Hearn (1), Maldonado (1). HR_J.Abreu (2), Y.Alonso (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Giolito W,1-0
|6
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|8
|Burr
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Herrera
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Colome S,1-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|Lopez L,0-1
|5
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Hill
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|McCarthy
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Zimmer
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ellis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jor.Lopez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ron Kulpa.
T_2:57. A_12,669 (37,903).
