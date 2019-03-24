White Sox 7, Indians 3

Cleveland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi L.Mrtin cf 1 0 1 0 Jon.Jay rf 3 0 0 0 G.Allen pr 2 0 0 0 Dedelow rf 2 0 0 0 J.Buers lf 3 0 2 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 1 0 J.Lplow pr 2 0 2 3 Yrzarri 3b 1 1 1 0 Ramirez 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Abreu dh 3 0 1 0 M.Mroff ph 3 0 1 0 D.Palka ph 1 1 1 0 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Y.Alnso 1b 2 1 0 0 U.Cantu 1b 2 0 1 0 M.Skole 1b 1 1 1 1 Ramirez dh 3 0 1 0 Jimenez lf 3 0 1 1 Htcheon pr 1 0 0 0 P.Tcker lf 1 0 0 1 T.Nquin rf 3 0 1 0 L.Grcia cf 2 0 1 1 T.Broks rf 1 0 0 0 A.Engel cf 2 1 1 2 R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Andrson ss 2 0 1 0 Lvstida c 1 0 0 0 R.Goins ss 2 0 0 0 B.Mller 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Rndon 2b 2 0 1 0 Krieger pr 1 2 1 0 Mendick 2b 1 0 1 0 Stamets ss 2 0 1 0 Collins c 1 1 0 0 Wkmatsu ss 1 1 0 0 Gnzalez c 1 0 0 0 Totals 37 3 12 3 Totals 33 7 11 6

Cleveland 000 000 102—3 Chicago 003 001 30x—7

DP_Cleveland 2, Chicago 1. 2B_Luplow (4), Naquin (3), Rondon (3), Mendick (4). HR_Engel (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Cleveland Bieber L, 2-2 5 6 3 3 2 6 Ramirez 1 2 1 1 1 1 Perez 1 3 3 3 0 1 Eubank 1 0 0 0 1 1 Chicago Thompson 1 2 0 0 0 1 Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 0 Nolin W, 1-0 3 3 0 0 2 4 Foster H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 Dopico 1 2 1 1 0 1 Nin 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 1 Heuer S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

PB_Collins.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:54. A_8,710

