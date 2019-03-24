Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

White Sox 7, Indians 3

March 24, 2019 6:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Mrtin cf 1 0 1 0 Jon.Jay rf 3 0 0 0
G.Allen pr 2 0 0 0 Dedelow rf 2 0 0 0
J.Buers lf 3 0 2 0 Moncada 3b 3 1 1 0
J.Lplow pr 2 0 2 3 Yrzarri 3b 1 1 1 0
Ramirez 3b 2 0 0 0 J.Abreu dh 3 0 1 0
M.Mroff ph 3 0 1 0 D.Palka ph 1 1 1 0
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Y.Alnso 1b 2 1 0 0
U.Cantu 1b 2 0 1 0 M.Skole 1b 1 1 1 1
Ramirez dh 3 0 1 0 Jimenez lf 3 0 1 1
Htcheon pr 1 0 0 0 P.Tcker lf 1 0 0 1
T.Nquin rf 3 0 1 0 L.Grcia cf 2 0 1 1
T.Broks rf 1 0 0 0 A.Engel cf 2 1 1 2
R.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Andrson ss 2 0 1 0
Lvstida c 1 0 0 0 R.Goins ss 2 0 0 0
B.Mller 2b 3 0 1 0 J.Rndon 2b 2 0 1 0
Krieger pr 1 2 1 0 Mendick 2b 1 0 1 0
Stamets ss 2 0 1 0 Collins c 1 1 0 0
Wkmatsu ss 1 1 0 0 Gnzalez c 1 0 0 0
Totals 37 3 12 3 Totals 33 7 11 6
Cleveland 000 000 102—3
Chicago 003 001 30x—7

DP_Cleveland 2, Chicago 1. 2B_Luplow (4), Naquin (3), Rondon (3), Mendick (4). HR_Engel (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Bieber L, 2-2 5 6 3 3 2 6
Ramirez 1 2 1 1 1 1
Perez 1 3 3 3 0 1
Eubank 1 0 0 0 1 1
Chicago
Thompson 1 2 0 0 0 1
Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 0
Nolin W, 1-0 3 3 0 0 2 4
Foster H, 1 1 0 0 0 0
Dopico 1 2 1 1 0 1
Nin 1 2-3 4 2 2 1 1
Heuer S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

PB_Collins.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Chris Segal.

Advertisement

T_2:54. A_8,710

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|3 Military IoT & Sensors Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1841: President Harrison dies after one month in office

Get our daily newsletter.