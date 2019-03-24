White Sox 7, Indians 3

|Cleveland
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Mrtin cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Jon.Jay rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dedelow rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Buers lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Moncada 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Lplow pr
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Yrzarri 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ramirez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Abreu dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Mroff ph
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Palka ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|U.Cantu 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|M.Skole 1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ramirez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jimenez lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Htcheon pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|P.Tcker lf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|T.Nquin rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|L.Grcia cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|T.Broks rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Engel cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|R.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrson ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Lvstida c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Goins ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|J.Rndon 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Krieger pr
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Mendick 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Stamets ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Collins c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Wkmatsu ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Gnzalez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|3
|12
|3
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|6
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|102—3
|Chicago
|003
|001
|30x—7
DP_Cleveland 2, Chicago 1. 2B_Luplow (4), Naquin (3), Rondon (3), Mendick (4). HR_Engel (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cleveland
|Bieber L, 2-2
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Ramirez
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Perez
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Eubank
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|Thompson
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Marshall
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nolin W, 1-0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Foster H,
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dopico
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Nin
|1 2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Heuer S, 1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
PB_Collins.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Chris Segal.
T_2:54. A_8,710
