White Sox 8, Rangers 5

March 1, 2019 6:21 pm
 
Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
A.Engel cf 2 1 0 0 Sh.Choo dh 2 1 1 0
L.Rbert cf 2 1 2 4 H.Pence ph 1 0 1 0
L.Grcia rf 3 1 2 1 Ro.Odor 2b 3 0 0 1
J.Boker rf 1 1 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 2 0 0 0
Y.Alnso 1b 2 0 0 1 E.Andrs ss 2 0 1 1
Johnson pr 1 1 0 0 A.Tjeda pr 2 0 0 0
Cstillo c 3 0 1 1 N.Mzara rf 2 0 1 0
Collins c 2 0 1 1 B.Rvere rf 2 1 1 0
Jimenez lf 3 0 1 0 Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0
P.Tcker lf 2 0 0 0 R.Dorow pr 1 1 0 0
R.Goins ss 3 0 0 0 Dvidson 1b 2 0 0 0
L.Rvera ss 1 0 0 0 Pr.Beck 1b 2 1 1 1
Mdrigal 2b 3 0 1 0 Calhoun lf 2 0 0 0
Alvarez 2b 0 1 0 0 Thmpson lf 2 0 0 0
Gnzalez dh 3 0 0 0 DShelds cf 2 0 1 0
S.Wlker ph 1 1 1 0 Taveras pr 2 1 1 1
Mendick 3b 3 1 1 0 J.Mthis c 2 0 1 0
Pterson 3b 1 0 0 0 A.Moore c 1 0 0 1
Totals 36 8 10 8 Totals 35 5 9 5
Chicago 200 001 104—8
Texas 100 013 000—5

E_Jones (1), Collins (1), Madrigal (1). DP_Chicago 0, Texas 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Texas 6. 2B_Garcia (1), Castillo (2), Jimenez (1), Walker (1), Choo (1), Pence (2). 3B_Robert (2), Garcia (1). HR_Robert (1). SB_Taveras (1). CS_Taveras (1). SF_Moore (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Nova 2 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Bummer H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Jones H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 3
Burr BS, 1-2 1 2 1 1 0 1
Ruiz BS, 0-1 2-3 3 3 1 1 1
Flores W, 1-1 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Thompson S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Texas
Miller 1 2 2 2 1 0
Mendez 2 1 0 0 0 2
Gardewine 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hernandez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Palumbo 1 1 1 1 1 1
Valdez H, 1 1 2 1 1 0 2
Pena H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Dillard L, 1-1 BS, 0-1 2-3 2 4 4 1 1
Curtis 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by_Dillard (Booker).

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, John Tumpane; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:09. A_3,589

