White Sox 8, Rangers 5

|Chicago
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Engel cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Sh.Choo dh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|L.Rbert cf
|2
|1
|2
|4
|H.Pence ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|L.Grcia rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Ro.Odor 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|J.Boker rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Alnso 1b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|E.Andrs ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Johnson pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|A.Tjeda pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cstillo c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|N.Mzara rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Collins c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|B.Rvere rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Jimenez lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|P.Tcker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Dorow pr
|1
|1
|0
|0
|R.Goins ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dvidson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|L.Rvera ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pr.Beck 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Mdrigal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Calhoun lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Alvarez 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Thmpson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|DShelds cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|S.Wlker ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Taveras pr
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Mendick 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Mthis c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pterson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Moore c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|36
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|Chicago
|200
|001
|104—8
|Texas
|100
|013
|000—5
E_Jones (1), Collins (1), Madrigal (1). DP_Chicago 0, Texas 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Texas 6. 2B_Garcia (1), Castillo (2), Jimenez (1), Walker (1), Choo (1), Pence (2). 3B_Robert (2), Garcia (1). HR_Robert (1). SB_Taveras (1). CS_Taveras (1). SF_Moore (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Nova
|2 2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Bummer H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jones H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Burr
|BS, 1-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ruiz
|BS, 0-1
|2-3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Flores W, 1-1
|2 1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thompson S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Miller
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Mendez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gardewine
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hernandez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Palumbo
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Valdez H, 1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Pena H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dillard L, 1-1 BS, 0-1
|2-3
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Curtis
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by_Dillard (Booker).
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, John Tumpane; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:09. A_3,589
