Wichita State looks to sweep SMU

Wichita State (14-13, 7-8) vs. SMU (13-14, 5-10)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State goes for the season sweep over SMU after winning the previous matchup in Wichita. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 30, when the Shockers turned the ball over just five times en route to the 85-83 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Markis McDuffie is averaging 18.2 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Shockers. Samajae Haynes-Jones is also a big contributor, producing 12.6 points per game. The Mustangs have been led by Jahmal McMurray, who is averaging 18 points.

MIGHTY MARKIS: McDuffie has connected on 36.8 percent of the 174 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 33 over the last five games. He’s also converted 84.2 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Shockers are 0-8 when they score 62 points or fewer and 14-5 when they exceed 62 points. The Mustangs are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 68 points and 13-3 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Shockers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mustangs. SMU has 32 assists on 65 field goals (49.2 percent) over its previous three outings while Wichita State has assists on 57 of 83 field goals (68.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: SMU has made 8.4 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among AAC teams.

