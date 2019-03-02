Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wieck, Carter score 15 to carry Navy over Boston U. 79-74

March 2, 2019 3:08 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Evan Wieck scored 15 points, John Carter Jr. came off the bench to score 15 more and Navy turned aside a late Boston University rally on Saturday to earn a 79-74 win and the No. 5 seed in next week’s Patriot League Tournament.

Trailing 67-50 with just under five minutes to play, Boston University sliced the gap down to three points with a 22-9 run over the next 4:16. The Terriers had four steals, Navy made five turnovers and Tyler Scanlon scored nine points as Boston U made 8 of 12 shots, including three 3-pointers.

The Midshipmen (11-18, 8-10) held on over the final 38 seconds with Carter and Cam Davis each making a pair of free throws. George Kiernan added 11 points, and Davis 10. Navy earned a first-round bye and will meet No. 4 American in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.

Scanlon finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Terriers (14-17, 7-11). Max Mahoney added 14 points. Jonas Harper had 11 points. Boston University plays Tuesday night in the opening round of the league tournament.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.