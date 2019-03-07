Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wieck scores 18 to carry Navy past American 60-56

March 7, 2019 9:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Evan Wieck had 18 points as Navy narrowly beat American 60-56 in the Patriot League Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Thursday night.

John Carter Jr. had seven rebounds for Navy (12-18). George Kiernan added nine rebounds.

Sa’eed Nelson had 29 points for the Eagles (15-15). Stacy Beckton Jr. added nine rebounds. Sam Iorio had eight rebounds.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.