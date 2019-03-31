Wild-Coyotes Sums

Minnesota 0 0 0—0 Arizona 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Arizona, Galchenyuk 18 (Ekman-Larsson, Cousins), 7:48. Penalties_Minnesota bench, served by Greenway (too many men on the ice), 3:17; Hjalmarsson, ARI, (slashing), 13:58; Suter, MIN, (interference), 19:29.

Second Period_2, Arizona, Archibald 11 (Stepan, Demers), 19:17. Penalties_Panik, ARI, (interference), 3:41; Demers, ARI, (tripping), 10:30.

Third Period_3, Arizona, Archibald 12 (Crouse), 18:10. 4, Arizona, Hinostroza 16 (Archibald), 19:51. Penalties_Kunin, MIN, (hooking), 11:25.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 11-12-16_39. Arizona 8-7-8_23.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Arizona 0 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 30-28-6 (21 shots-19 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 26-19-8 (39-39).

A_17,431 (17,125). T_2:30.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Kiel Murchison.

