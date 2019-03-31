Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild-Coyotes Sums

March 31, 2019 8:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota 0 0 0—0
Arizona 1 1 2—4

First Period_1, Arizona, Galchenyuk 18 (Ekman-Larsson, Cousins), 7:48. Penalties_Minnesota bench, served by Greenway (too many men on the ice), 3:17; Hjalmarsson, ARI, (slashing), 13:58; Suter, MIN, (interference), 19:29.

Second Period_2, Arizona, Archibald 11 (Stepan, Demers), 19:17. Penalties_Panik, ARI, (interference), 3:41; Demers, ARI, (tripping), 10:30.

Third Period_3, Arizona, Archibald 12 (Crouse), 18:10. 4, Arizona, Hinostroza 16 (Archibald), 19:51. Penalties_Kunin, MIN, (hooking), 11:25.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 11-12-16_39. Arizona 8-7-8_23.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Arizona 0 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 30-28-6 (21 shots-19 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 26-19-8 (39-39).

A_17,431 (17,125). T_2:30.

Referees_TJ Luxmore, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Darren Gibbs, Kiel Murchison.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
4|10 Data Management Forum
4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US soldiers train in Germany for expert medical badge

Today in History

1933: FDR creates Civilian Conservation Corps

Get our daily newsletter.