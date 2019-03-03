Wild-Flames Sum

Minnesota 1 0 3—4 Calgary 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Minnesota, Staal 19 (Greenway, Zucker), 3:17.

Second Period_2, Calgary, Monahan 30 (Giordano, Gaudreau), 9:08.

Third Period_3, Minnesota, Read 1, 4:13. 4, Minnesota, Suter 7 (Greenway), 11:07. 5, Calgary, Hamonic 6 (Backlund, Hanifin), 14:29. 6, Minnesota, Donato 8 (Suter, Spurgeon), 18:18.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 5-7-11_23. Calgary 14-14-9_37.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 2; Calgary 0 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 26-21-5 (37 shots-35 saves). Calgary, Smith 19-12-2 (23-19).

A_19,289 (19,289). T_2:37.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Ryan Gibbons.

