Wild-Golden Knights Sum

Minnesota 2 1 0—3 Vegas 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Minnesota, Pateryn 1 (Seeler, Donato), 2:12. 2, Minnesota, Staal 22 (Zucker, Spurgeon), 19:38 (pp).

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Fiala 13 (Zucker, Staal), 11:22 (pp). 4, Vegas, Stastny 12 (Theodore, Stone), 18:00.

Third Period_5, Vegas, Stastny 13 (Miller, Pacioretty), 8:52.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-15-5_32. Vegas 10-16-11_37.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 2 of 4; Vegas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 30-27-6 (37 shots-35 saves). Vegas, Subban 7-10-1 (32-29).

A_18,492 (17,367). T_2:29.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Kory Nagy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.