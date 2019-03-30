Listen Live Sports

Wild-Golden Knights Sums

March 30, 2019 12:41 am
 
Minnesota 2 1 0—3
Vegas 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Minnesota, Pateryn 1 (Seeler, Donato), 2:12. 2, Minnesota, Staal 22 (Zucker, Spurgeon), 19:38 (pp). Penalties_Engelland, VGK, (tripping), 19:18.

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Fiala 13 (Zucker, Staal), 11:22 (pp). 4, Vegas, Stastny 12 (Theodore, Stone), 18:00. Penalties_Marchessault, VGK, (holding stick), 1:44; McNabb, VGK, (tripping), 10:51; Eriksson Ek, MIN, (hooking), 15:56.

Third Period_5, Vegas, Stastny 13 (Miller, Pacioretty), 8:52. Penalties_Merrill, VGK, (holding), 1:24; Fiala, MIN, (slashing), 5:29.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-15-5_32. Vegas 10-16-11_37.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 2 of 4; Vegas 0 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 30-27-6 (37 shots-35 saves). Vegas, Subban 7-10-1 (32-29).

A_18,492 (17,367). T_2:29.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Kiel Murchison, Kory Nagy.

