Wild-Lightning Sum

|Minnesota
|1
|0
|2—3
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, Minnesota, Zucker 18 (Suter, Donato), 10:50.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, Minnesota, Zucker 19 (Donato), 6:04. 3, Minnesota, Zucker 20 (Staal, Fehr), 18:14.
Shots on Goal_Minnesota 10-6-14_30. Tampa Bay 11-9-5_25.
Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 0 of 2.
Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 27-21-6 (25 shots-25 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 31-8-4 (29-27).
A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:25.
Referees_Francis Charron, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.
