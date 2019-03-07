Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild-Lightning Sum

March 7, 2019 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota 1 0 2—3
Tampa Bay 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Minnesota, Zucker 18 (Suter, Donato), 10:50.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, Minnesota, Zucker 19 (Donato), 6:04. 3, Minnesota, Zucker 20 (Staal, Fehr), 18:14.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 10-6-14_30. Tampa Bay 11-9-5_25.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 0 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 27-21-6 (25 shots-25 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 31-8-4 (29-27).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:25.

Referees_Francis Charron, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.