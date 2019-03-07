Wild-Lightning Sums

Minnesota 1 0 2—3 Tampa Bay 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Minnesota, Zucker 18 (Suter, Donato), 10:50. Penalties_Johnson, TB, (holding), 7:11.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Kunin, MIN, (holding), 1:11; Joseph, TB, (hooking), 12:26.

Third Period_2, Minnesota, Zucker 19 (Donato), 6:04. 3, Minnesota, Zucker 20 (Staal, Fehr), 18:14. Penalties_Kucherov, TB, (slashing), 9:50; Paquette, TB, (hooking), 11:13; Spurgeon, MIN, (slashing), 14:53.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 10-6-14_30. Tampa Bay 11-9-5_25.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4; Tampa Bay 0 of 2.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 27-21-6 (25 shots-25 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 31-8-4 (29-27).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:25.

Referees_Francis Charron, Steve Kozari. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Pierre Racicot.

