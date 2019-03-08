Wild-Panthers Sum

Minnesota 0 2 0—2 Florida 3 2 1—6

First Period_1, Florida, Huberdeau 21 (Barkov, Dadonov), 1:01. 2, Florida, Weegar 2 (Barkov, Dadonov), 16:51. 3, Florida, Weegar 3 (Dadonov), 18:31.

Second Period_4, Florida, Hoffman 31 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 3:34 (pp). 5, Minnesota, J..Brown 2 (Brodin, Fehr), 9:02. 6, Florida, Matheson 6 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 17:40. 7, Minnesota, Foligno 6 (J..Brown, Seeler), 17:55.

Third Period_8, Florida, Matheson 7 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 10:23.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 7-9-12_28. Florida 7-9-13_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 27-22-6 (7 shots-4 saves), Stalock 6-6-2 (22-19). Florida, Montembeault 1-0-1 (28-26).

A_12,388 (19,250). T_2:24.

Referees_Francis Charron, Tim Peel. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.