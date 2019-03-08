Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wild-Panthers Sums

March 8, 2019 9:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Minnesota 0 2 0—2
Florida 3 2 1—6

First Period_1, Florida, Huberdeau 21 (Barkov, Dadonov), 1:01. 2, Florida, Weegar 2 (Barkov, Dadonov), 16:51. 3, Florida, Weegar 3 (Dadonov), 18:31. Penalties_Sheahan, FLA, (holding), 13:21.

Second Period_4, Florida, Hoffman 31 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 3:34 (pp). 5, Minnesota, J..Brown 2 (Brodin, Fehr), 9:02. 6, Florida, Matheson 6 (Huberdeau, Barkov), 17:40. 7, Minnesota, Foligno 6 (J..Brown, Seeler), 17:55. Penalties_Eriksson Ek, MIN, (tripping), 2:20; Fehr, MIN, (high sticking), 2:44; Ekblad, FLA, (slashing), 6:11; Seeler, MIN, (tripping), 19:15.

Third Period_8, Florida, Matheson 7 (Barkov, Huberdeau), 10:23. Penalties_Yandle, FLA, (tripping), 5:22; Trocheck, FLA, (hooking), 9:28; Seeler, MIN, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 9:28; Jo.Brown, FLA, Major (fighting), 18:55; Foligno, MIN, Major (fighting), 18:55.

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 7-9-12_28. Florida 7-9-13_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 3; Florida 1 of 3.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 27-22-6 (7 shots-4 saves), Stalock 6-6-2 (22-19). Florida, Montembeault 1-0-1 (28-26).

A_12,388 (19,250). T_2:24.

Referees_Francis Charron, Tim Peel. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Tim Nowak.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 Security Cooperation Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.