Wild-Predators Sums

Minnesota 1 1 2 0—4 Nashville 1 1 2 0—5 Nashville won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Nashville, Smith 17 (Donovan, Grimaldi), 1:48. 2, Minnesota, Fiala 11 (Pateryn), 15:25. Penalties_Johansen, NSH, (interference), 18:29.

Second Period_3, Nashville, Boyle 16 (Arvidsson, Subban), 13:38 (pp). 4, Minnesota, Aberg 12 (Greenway, Spurgeon), 17:49. Penalties_Zucker, MIN, (slashing), 12:26; Irwin, NSH, (holding), 18:29.

Third Period_5, Minnesota, Fehr 7 (Foligno), 2:25. 6, Nashville, Josi 15 (Grimaldi, Ellis), 2:59. 7, Nashville, Arvidsson 28, 8:21. 8, Minnesota, Fiala 12 (Staal, Parise), 17:42. Penalties_Johansen, NSH, (interference), 12:29.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Granlund, NSH, (hooking), 2:11.

Shootout_Minnesota 0 (Fiala NG, Aberg NG, Parise NG, Donato NG), Nashville 1 (Turris NG, Ellis NG, Forsberg NG, Johansen G).

Shots on Goal_Minnesota 12-6-14-1_33. Nashville 9-8-8_25.

Power-play opportunities_Minnesota 0 of 4; Nashville 1 of 1.

Goalies_Minnesota, Dubnyk 26-21-6 (25 shots-21 saves). Nashville, Rinne 24-17-3 (33-29).

A_17,668 (17,113). T_2:43.

Referees_Wes McCauley, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Scott Driscoll, Bevan Mills.

