Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Williams carries Georgia St. over Georgia Southern 90-85

March 9, 2019 8:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Kane Williams scored a career-high 23 points as Georgia State narrowly defeated Georgia Southern 90-85 on Saturday to win the Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship outright.

D’Marcus Simonds added 20 points for the Panthers.

Malik Benlevi had 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Georgia State (22-9, 13-5 Sun Belt Conference). Damon Wilson added 11 points, 11 rebounds and six assists.

Isaiah Crawley had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (20-11, 12-6), whose six-game win streak was snapped. Tookie Brown added 19 points. Quan Jackson had 12 points.

Advertisement

The Panthers improved to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Georgia State defeated Georgia Southern 81-72 on Feb. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors get crafty in Manilla

Today in History

1874: Hawaii grants US exclusive trading rights

Get our daily newsletter.