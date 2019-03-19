Listen Live Sports

Williams leads Robert Morris over Cornell 98-89 in OT in CIT

March 19, 2019 9:47 pm
 
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Josh Williams had 36 points to out-duel Jimmy Boeheim and lift Robert Morris to a 98-89 overtime win over Cornell in the first round of the CIT on Tuesday night. Boeheim led the Big Red with a career-high 31 points.

Matt Morgan had 24 points, including the game-tying shot at the end of regulation, for the Big Red (15-16).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

