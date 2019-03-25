Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Wilson, Brewers finalize $750,000, 1-year deal

March 25, 2019 7:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTREAL (AP) — Reliever Alex Wilson and the Milwaukee Brewers have finalized a $750,000, one-year contract, a deal that includes $825,000 in performance bonuses.

The 32-year-old right-hander has a 3.23 ERA in six major league seasons, the past four with Detroit. He had attended spring training with Cleveland and opted out of his deal after being told he would not make the opening-day major league roster.

Brewers closer Corey Knebel is out indefinitely with a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the type of injury that sometimes ends in Tommy John surgery. He’s expected to join Jeremy Jeffress, down with a sore right shoulder, on the injured list to open the season.

Milwaukee announced the deal Sunday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.