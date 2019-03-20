Listen Live Sports

Wilson scores 23 to lift Longwood over Southern Miss in CBI

March 20, 2019 9:45 pm
 
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jaylon Wilson had 23 points as Longwood romped past Southern Miss 90-68 in the College Basketball Invitational first round on Wednesday night.

Lorenzo Phillips had 19 points for Longwood (16-17). JaShaun Smith added 12 points. Damarion Geter had 11 points for the home team.

Longwood posted a season-high 18 3-pointers.

Gabe Watson had 17 points for the Golden Eagles (20-13). Anfernee Hampton added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

