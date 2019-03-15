Listen Live Sports

Wilson shocked by Beckham trade to Browns

March 15, 2019 2:27 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson says he was shocked after the Cleveland Browns obtained wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from the New York Giants.

“In sports, in the NFL, today’s age, a lot of crazy things happen,” Wilson said Friday as he arrived for a two-day stay at spring training with the New York Yankees.

Wilson, a former minor league infielder, spent a week with the Yankees at spring training last year.

Another recent NFL deal saw the Oakland Raiders acquire wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“To see Antonio go to the Raiders, and then with Odell leaving New York and going to Cleveland — Cleveland will have a good squad — it’s just part of the process,” Wilson said.

Wilson is following which NFL team will draft quarterback Kyler Murray, a two-sport star that opted to report to spring training with the Oakland Athletics.

“I think mostly like somebody will take him pretty early in the first five, six, seven picks,” Wilson said.

Wilson said he is not aware of the details of Colin Kaepernick’s settlement of his grievance with the NFL. Kaepernick, who last played in 2016, filed a grievance that he had been blacklisted for kneeling during the national anthem.

“He’s a great football player,” Wilson said. “Hopefully you’ll see him in the game again soon.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

