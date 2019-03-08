Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Windler’s double-double helps Belmont beat Austin Peay 83-67

March 8, 2019 11:53 pm
 
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Dylan Windler had 32 points and 21 rebounds as Belmont beat Austin Peay 83-67 in the Ohio Valley Conference Tourney semifinals on Friday night.

Kevin McClain had 20 points for Belmont (26-4). Nick Muszynski added 11 points. Grayson Murphy had 8 points and 11 assists for the home team.

Belmont headed to halftime trailing narrowly, 43-40, but the Bruins were able to outscore the Governors 43-24 in the second half to pull away for the victory. The Governors’ 24 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Chris Porter-Bunton had 18 points for the Governors (22-11). Steve Harris added 14 points. Zach Glotta had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

