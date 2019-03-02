Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Winn III leads Texas Rio Grande Valley past UMKC 75-70

March 2, 2019 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Terry Winn III had 20 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley narrowly beat UMKC 75-70 on Saturday night.

Javon Levi had 17 points and six assists for Texas Rio Grande Valley (18-14, 9-6 Western Athletic Conference). Jordan Jackson added 10 points and five steals.

Brandon McKissic had 20 points for the Kangaroos (10-20, 5-10), who have now lost four consecutive games. Rob Whitfield added 16 points. Aleer Leek had 11 points.

The Vaqueros improve to 2-0 against the Kangaroos on the season. Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated UMKC 75-63 on Feb. 2. Texas Rio Grande Valley finishes out the regular season against California Baptist at home on Thursday. UMKC finishes out the regular season against Chicago State on the road next Saturday.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.