Winn III leads Texas Rio Grande Valley past UMKC 75-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Terry Winn III had 20 points as Texas Rio Grande Valley narrowly beat UMKC 75-70 on Saturday night.

Javon Levi had 17 points and six assists for Texas Rio Grande Valley (18-14, 9-6 Western Athletic Conference). Jordan Jackson added 10 points and five steals.

Brandon McKissic had 20 points for the Kangaroos (10-20, 5-10), who have now lost four consecutive games. Rob Whitfield added 16 points. Aleer Leek had 11 points.

The Vaqueros improve to 2-0 against the Kangaroos on the season. Texas Rio Grande Valley defeated UMKC 75-63 on Feb. 2. Texas Rio Grande Valley finishes out the regular season against California Baptist at home on Thursday. UMKC finishes out the regular season against Chicago State on the road next Saturday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.