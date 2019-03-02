Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Winx breaks Group One world record with win at Randwick

March 2, 2019 3:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SYDNEY (AP) — Seven-year-old mare Winx set a world record Saturday for Group One wins following a come-from-behind victory in the Chipping Norton Stakes at Royal Randwick.

It was Winx’s 23rd Group One victory and 31st consecutive win since May 2015, although she was forced to work hard to overhaul chief rival Happy Clapper, who had set the early pace and at one stage led by six lengths.

Winx won for the fourth straight time in the Chipping Norton Stakes.

The Hugh Bowman-ridden Winx won by more than a length from Happy Clapper. The previous record for Group One wins was held by retired Irish horse Hurricane Fly.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“The pace was very solid throughout, as you could all see, and we had to make our own way into the race,” Bowman said. “But she is an amazing horse.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.