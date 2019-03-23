Listen Live Sports

Wisconsin women beat Clarkson 5-0 in national semis

March 23, 2019 2:00 am
 
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Annie Pankowski scored two of Wisconsin’s four third-period goals to help the Badgers beat two-time defending national champion Clarkson 5-0 on Friday night in the national semifinals.

No. 1 seed Badgers (34-4-2) will play Minnesota in Sunday’s title game. Wisconsin has been to six consecutive Frozen Fours, tied with the second-seeded Gophers (2012-17) for the longest such streak in history.

Abby Roque one-timed a feed from Britta Curl past goaltender Kassidy Suave to give Wisconsin a 1-0 lead midway through the second period and Kristen Campbell finished with 14 saves for her 13th shutout of the season. Campbell, a junior, has a program-record 34 career wins, breaking the mark shared by Olympians Ann-Renee Desbiens, Alex Rigby and Jessie Vetter.

Sam Cogan and Presley Norby each added goals for the Badgers, who are unbeaten (11-0-2) in the last 12 games.

No. 4 seed Clarkson (30-8-2) had its 19-game postseason win streak snapped.

