The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Wizards-Celtics, Box

March 1, 2019 10:24 pm
 
WASHINGTON (96)

Green 4-9 5-6 15, Ariza 2-10 2-2 6, Portis 2-8 3-4 7, Satoransky 6-12 1-1 15, Beal 12-23 1-2 29, Brown Jr. 3-7 1-1 7, Parker 5-10 1-3 12, Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Bryant 1-3 0-0 2, Randle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-89 14-19 96.

BOSTON (107)

Tatum 4-13 2-2 10, Morris 7-17 0-2 17, Horford 7-11 4-5 18, Irving 6-15 0-0 13, Smart 6-7 0-0 16, Hayward 0-2 3-4 3, Brown 4-13 4-4 13, Theis 5-9 0-0 11, Williams III 0-0 0-0 0, Rozier 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 42-94 13-17 107.

Washington 20 25 36 15— 96
Boston 30 19 33 25—107

3-Point Goals_Washington 10-38 (Beal 4-10, Satoransky 2-5, Green 2-7, Parker 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Bryant 0-1, Brown Jr. 0-1, Portis 0-1, Randle 0-1, Ariza 0-5), Boston 10-35 (Smart 4-4, Morris 3-11, Irving 1-3, Theis 1-3, Brown 1-6, Hayward 0-1, Rozier 0-2, Tatum 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 53 (Beal, Portis 11), Boston 46 (Morris 9). Assists_Washington 20 (Beal 6), Boston 26 (Irving 12). Total Fouls_Washington 16, Boston 18. A_18,624 (18,624).

