Wizards-Hornets, Box

March 8, 2019 9:29 pm
 
WASHINGTON (111)

Ariza 1-8 6-7 8, Green 4-6 2-2 11, Portis 10-16 0-0 23, Satoransky 4-7 2-2 11, Beal 4-21 6-6 15, J.Parker 6-12 2-2 15, Dekker 3-5 1-3 7, Brown Jr. 4-6 0-0 9, Bryant 4-5 3-4 12. Totals 40-86 22-26 111.

CHARLOTTE (112)

Bridges 1-8 0-0 3, Williams 10-16 3-3 30, Zeller 4-7 0-1 8, Walker 6-19 5-6 18, Batum 4-11 1-1 10, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-1 0-0 2, Kaminsky 2-8 0-0 4, Hernangomez 3-3 0-0 6, T.Parker 1-6 0-0 2, Bacon 4-7 1-1 10, Lamb 4-10 8-8 19. Totals 40-96 18-20 112.

Washington 22 30 31 28—111
Charlotte 32 19 31 30—112

3-Point Goals_Washington 9-27 (Portis 3-4, Satoransky 1-2, Brown Jr. 1-2, Bryant 1-2, Green 1-3, J.Parker 1-4, Beal 1-6, Ariza 0-4), Charlotte 14-41 (Williams 7-10, Lamb 3-8, Bacon 1-2, Bridges 1-3, Batum 1-5, Walker 1-9, Kaminsky 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Washington 45 (Satoransky, Portis 9), Charlotte 52 (Lamb 10). Assists_Washington 28 (Beal 7), Charlotte 24 (Walker 6). Total Fouls_Washington 19, Charlotte 18. A_18,144 (19,077).

