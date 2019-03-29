Wizards-Jazz, Box

WASHINGTON (124)

Brown Jr. 6-9 0-1 15, Portis 11-22 0-0 28, Bryant 5-11 0-0 11, Satoransky 3-5 0-0 7, Beal 13-25 6-10 34, Parker 6-12 2-5 15, Dekker 2-3 1-2 5, McRae 2-9 4-4 9, Randle 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 48-98 13-22 124.

UTAH (128)

Ingles 7-14 1-1 18, Favors 3-3 0-0 6, Gobert 4-7 5-5 13, Rubio 7-16 2-2 17, Mitchell 13-23 6-6 35, O’Neale 2-3 0-0 6, Crowder 6-7 2-2 18, Sefolosha 2-4 0-0 4, Udoh 2-3 0-0 4, Niang 0-0 0-0 0, Neto 1-1 0-0 2, Korver 1-6 2-2 5. Totals 48-87 18-18 128.

Washington 30 32 28 34—124 Utah 39 31 22 36—128

3-Point Goals_Washington 15-37 (Portis 6-12, Brown Jr. 3-4, Beal 2-7, Satoransky 1-1, Parker 1-2, McRae 1-5, Bryant 1-5, Dekker 0-1), Utah 14-32 (Crowder 4-5, Mitchell 3-5, Ingles 3-8, O’Neale 2-3, Korver 1-4, Rubio 1-6, Sefolosha 0-1). Fouled Out_Parker. Rebounds_Washington 41 (Portis 13), Utah 45 (Gobert 17). Assists_Washington 32 (Satoransky 9), Utah 26 (Ingles 10). Total Fouls_Washington 18, Utah 22. Technicals_Bryant, Beal, Crowder. A_18,306 (18,306).

